Florida Atlantic vs. South Florida College Hoops Odds & Prediction

No. 24 Florida Atlantic will visit the Yuengling Center and South Florida at 12:00 p.m. ET. With the Owls listed as 4.5-point road favorites and the total sitting at 146.5, what’s the best bet when it comes to this American Athletic Conference clash?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

825 Florida Atlantic Owls (-4.5) at 826 South Florida Bulls (+4.5); o/u 146.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 18, 2024

Yuengling Center, Tampa, FL

TV: ESPN

Florida Atlantic vs. South Florida: Bettors Backing Underdog

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing South Florida when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boyd Nails Four Triples in Win vs. Temple

Nick Boyd closed Thursday’s 80-68 win over Temple with 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes. Boyd’s four threes made were his second-highest total of the season during Thursday’s win over Temple. Boyd has also recorded at least one steal in each of his last four contests.

Jennings Redshirting 2023-24 Season

Kasen Jennings (foot) is redshirting South Florida’s 2023-24 season, according to USF program director Darek Sharp. Despite beginning 2024 just two-to-three weeks away from logging his South Florida debut, Jennings seemed to need more time for his injured foot. Instead of waiting for a February debut, he will redshirt USF’s 2023-24 season. On the plus side, Jennings maintains at least one more year of collegiate eligibility.

Florida Atlantic vs. South Florida CBB Betting Trends

Under is 20-7 in Bulls last 27 overall

Under is 13-6 in Bulls last 19 home games

Over is 6-1 in Owls last 7 games following a ATS loss

Over is 5-2 in Owls last 7 Sunday games

Florida Atlantic vs. South Florida CBB Prediction:

Take South Florida. The Bulls are 9-1-1 against the spread in their last 11 home games, are 32-15-4 against the number in their last 51 games overall and are 6-0-1 at the betting window in their last seven games as an underdog. On the other side, the Owls are just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven road games, are 3-10 against the number in their last 13 games overall and are 2-8 at the betting window in their last 10 games following a win.

Florida Atlantic vs. South Florida College Hoops Prediction: SOUTH FLORIDA BULLS +4.5