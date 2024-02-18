Close Menu
    Florida Atlantic vs. South Florida College Hoops Odds & Prediction

    Florida Atlantic vs. South Florida

    No. 24 Florida Atlantic will visit the Yuengling Center and South Florida at 12:00 p.m. ET. With the Owls listed as 4.5-point road favorites and the total sitting at 146.5, what’s the best bet when it comes to this American Athletic Conference clash?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    825 Florida Atlantic Owls (-4.5) at 826 South Florida Bulls (+4.5); o/u 146.5

    12:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 18, 2024

    Yuengling Center, Tampa, FL

    TV: ESPN

    Florida Atlantic vs. South Florida: Bettors Backing Underdog

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing South Florida when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Boyd Nails Four Triples in Win vs. Temple

    Nick Boyd closed Thursday’s 80-68 win over Temple with 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes. Boyd’s four threes made were his second-highest total of the season during Thursday’s win over Temple. Boyd has also recorded at least one steal in each of his last four contests.

    Jennings Redshirting 2023-24 Season

    Kasen Jennings (foot) is redshirting South Florida’s 2023-24 season, according to USF program director Darek Sharp. Despite beginning 2024 just two-to-three weeks away from logging his South Florida debut, Jennings seemed to need more time for his injured foot. Instead of waiting for a February debut, he will redshirt USF’s 2023-24 season. On the plus side, Jennings maintains at least one more year of collegiate eligibility.

    Under is 20-7 in Bulls last 27 overall

    Under is 13-6 in Bulls last 19 home games

    Over is 6-1 in Owls last 7 games following a ATS loss

    Over is 5-2 in Owls last 7 Sunday games

    Florida Atlantic vs. South Florida CBB Prediction:

    Take South Florida. The Bulls are 9-1-1 against the spread in their last 11 home games, are 32-15-4 against the number in their last 51 games overall and are 6-0-1 at the betting window in their last seven games as an underdog. On the other side, the Owls are just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven road games, are 3-10 against the number in their last 13 games overall and are 2-8 at the betting window in their last 10 games following a win.

    Florida Atlantic vs. South Florida College Hoops Prediction: SOUTH FLORIDA BULLS +4.5

