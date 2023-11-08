Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

FAU/LOY

The Florida Atlantic Owls will head up to the Windy City to meet the Loyola Chicago Ramblers this Wednesday from the Wintrust Center on Barstool Sports. Will the Owls cover as 6.5-point favorites or will the Ramblers come through as underdogs? Keep reading for our Florida Atlantic vs Loyola Chicago prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Florida Atlantic Owls (-6.5) vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers (+6.5); o/u 143.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

FAU vs. Loyola Chicago Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing Florida Atlantic when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Florida Atlantic Owls Notes

Johnell Davis returned for his junior year after leading FAU to arguably the best season in school history. The 6’4 guard put on a show down the stretch of the regular season and into the Big Dance, as he opened the tourney with a 29-point outburst against FDU. Davis improved his numbers across the board last year , and he’ll look to bring the same energy here in the 2023-24 season. Davis averaged 14.1 ppg and 5.6 rpg thru 39 games last season.

Loyola Chicago Ramblers Notes

Braden Norris returns as one of the most experienced players in the country. The Ohio native is one of the final holdovers from the Ramblers second memorable Sister Jean tournament run in 2021, and he should have even more of a green light this season. Norris averaged career-highs of 10.9 ppg and 4.0 apg across 31 games last season.

Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago CBB Betting Trends

FAU is 0-0 against the spread, with a 0-0 o/u record.

LOY is 0-0 ATS, with an 0-0 over/under record.

FAU vs. Loyola Chicago CBB Prediction:

Loyola struggled in their first season in the Atlantic 10 last season, and despite returning an experienced Braden Norris, they’ll need to replace a lot of production, while Florida Atlantic comes in with their dynamic duo still intact. Johnell Davis and big man Vladislav Goldin helped guide the Owls to their deepest tournament run ever, and I like them opening the season with a strong win here. Back Florida Atlantic to pick up where they left off and cover in Chicago.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL PREDICTION: FAU TO COVER -6.5