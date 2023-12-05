Close Menu
    Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois

    The Florida Atlantic Owls will face Illinois from Madison Square Garden at 6:30 ET Tuesday evening. The Owls are listed as 2.0-point favorites, and the total is at 146 points what is the best bet from the big apple? Keep reading for our Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    601 Florida Atlantic Owls (-2.0) at 602 Illinois Fighting Illini (+2.0); o/u 146

    6:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 5, 2023

    Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

    Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing Florida Atlantic when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Florida Atlantic Owls Notes

    Florida Atlantic rallied from six down at halftime to defeat the College of Charleston by a score of 90-74 on Dec 2nd. Johnell Davis recorded a double-double in the win, scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the victory. The Owls’ will look to record a top-25 win as they face Illinois from MSG.

    Illinois Fighting Illini Notes

    Illinois improved to 6-1 after their 76-58 road victory against Rutgers last Saturday. Terrance Shannon had 23 points and 10 rebounds in the win. The Illini will look to extend their winning streak to five-games on Tuesday night.

    Florida Atlantic is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games.

    Illinois is 3-4 ATS to open the season.

    The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

    Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois CBB Prediction:

    Florida Atlantic winners of five straight, while the Illini have won four in a row entering NYC.

    Take Illinois here. Terrance Shannon has taken his game to the next level this year for the Illini, he has been unstoppable through seven games. He is a great way two-way player, who I expect to have a big game on a big stage at MSG. Florida Atlantic has plenty of talent themselves, however we’ll take the points in a game that is likely to come down to the final possessions.

    Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois College Hoops Prediction: Illinois +2

