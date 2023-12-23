Close Menu
    Florida Atlantic vs. Arizona NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

    Florida Atlantic vs. Arizona

    The Florida Atlantic Owls will face the Arizona Wildcats from T-Mobile Arena at 3:00 ET Saturday afternoon. Florida Atlantic is listed as 6.5-point underdogs, and the total is at 163.5 points, what is the smart play from Las Vegas? Keep reading for our Florida Atlantic vs. Arizona prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    617 Florida Atlantic (+6.5) at 618 Arizona Wildcats (-6.5); o/u 163.5

    3:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 23, 2023

    T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

    Florida Atlantic vs. Arizona Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 81% of public bettors are currently backing Arizona when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Florida Atlantic Notes

    Florida Atlantic improved to 9-2 after defeating St. Bonaventure by a score of 64-54 last Saturday. Johnell Davis scored 16 points and grabbed 9 rebounds in the victory. Davis is now averaging nearly 15 points per game and 7 rebounds through 11 games. FAU will look to knock off the #4 Wildcats from Vegas on Saturday.

    Arizona Wildcats Notes

    Arizona moved to 9-1 after Wednesday’s victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide on December 20th in Phoenix. Oumar Ballo recorded a double-double in the win. Ballo recorded 16 points and 12 rebounds on Wednesday. The Wildcats will now make the short trip to Vegas to take on FAU.

    Arizona is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games.

    Florida Atlantic is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games.

    The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Owls.

    Florida Atlantic vs. Arizona CBB Prediction:

    FAU looks for their third straight victory, while Arizona is seeking back-to-back win as the two teams meet in Vegas.

    Take FAU in this one. The Owls are fully now healthy and have had a week off to prepare for the Wildcats. On the other side, Arizona has played Purdue and Alabama in the past week both of which were highly competitive games, fatigue could set in for the Wildcats. FAU has the experience and plenty of talent to hang with the Wildcats on a neutral floor. The Owls are the side.

    Florida Atlantic vs. Arizona College Hoops Prediction: Florida Atlantic +6.5

