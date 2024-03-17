Duquesne vs. VCU A-10 Tournament Championship Predictions

The A-10 Conference Tournament Championship will feature a Duquesne vs. VCU matchup at 1:00 p.m. ET. With the Rams laying 2.5 points as a favorite and the total sitting at 127.5, what’s the smart bet in today’s title game?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

643 Duquesne Dukes (+2.5) vs. 644 VCU Rams (-2.5); o/u 127.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 17, 2024

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

TV: CBS

Duquesne vs. VCU: Bettors Now Jumping on Underdog

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing Duquesne when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dukes Advance with win vs. St. Bonaventure

Duquesne is aiming for its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 1977 and its sixth overall. That was the first season for the Atlantic 10 and the Dukes beat Villanova 57-54 in the championship game to earn the automatic bid. They lost to Pittsburgh in the 1981 title game 64-60 and fell to Temple 69-64 for the 2009 title.

The Rams Handle Saint Joe’s

The fifth-seeded Rams (22-12) have reached the championship game despite entering the tournament on a three-game losing streak to finish the regular season. VCU will face either No. 6-seed Duquesne or No. 7 St. Bonaventure for the conference title on Sunday. Shulga added three steals for the Rams. Sean Bairstow went 6 of 13 from the field to add 13 points. Zeb Jackson had 12 points.

Duquesne vs. VCU CBB Betting Trends

Rams are 14-5 ATS in their last 19 games overall

Dukes are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games overall

Rams are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games as a favorite

Dukes are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 neutral site games

Duquesne vs. VCU CBB Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 4-1 in the Rams’ last five games overall, is 4-1 in their last five neutral site games and is 8-2 in their last 10 games following an ATS win. On the other side, the under is 19-7 in the Dukes’ last 26 games as a favorite, is 21-5-1 in their last 27 games overall and is 3-0-1 in their last four games when playing as an underdog.

Duquesne vs. VCU College Hoops Prediction: UNDER 127.5