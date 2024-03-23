Duquesne vs. Illinois NCAA Tournament Betting Odds & Prediction

With the Fighting Illini laying 9.5 and the total sitting at 147.5, what’s the best bet in Saturday night’s Duquesne vs. Illinois matchup? Tip-off for this second-round NCAA tournament matchup is set for 8:40 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

797 Duquesne Dukes (+9.5) vs. 798 Illinois Fighting Illini (-9.5); o/u 147.5

8:40 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 23, 2024

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, NE

TV: TNT

Duquesne vs. Illinois: Public Bettors Taking Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing Duquesne when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Grant Scores 19 in Upset of BYU

Dae Dae Grant logged 19 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across his 36 minutes during No. 11 Duquesne’s first-round win Thursday against No. 6 BYU. Once considered an afterthought in February, Duquesne’s team is undefeated across its eight games throughout March.

Beginning with a promising end to their regular season, the Dukes then won the 2024 Atlantic 10 Tournament, clinching a spot in this year’s NCAA tourney. Not favored yet again against BYU, Duquesne pulled out another upset to secure another elimination game, this time against No. 3 Illinois. And in all this madness, Grant has excelled more than any of his teammates. He averaged 16.0 points and 1.7 steals across his last three regular-season games. Grant slightly upped the ante with a 16.3-point average during the Atlantic 10 Tournament and led Duquesne with 19 scored against BYU.

Domask Records First Career Triple-Double

Marcus Domask recorded his first-career triple-double, registering 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. It marks the sixth triple-double in Illinois’ program history, the first by an Illini in the NCAA Tournament, and only the 10th overall in NCAA Tournament history. Having already recorded double-digit boards and assists, Domask capped off the triple-double performance with a dagger 3-pointer at the 2:58 mark of the second half, the team’s final field goal of the game.

Tallying a season-best scoring total, Dain Dainja scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half while shooting a perfect 9-for-9 from the field. Dainja also grabbed eight rebounds, including three on the offensive glass, and he made two blocks to match his season-best tally.

Duquesne vs. Illinois CBB Betting Trends

Fighting Illini are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall

Fighting Illini are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 NCAA Tournament games

Dukes are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games overall

Dukes are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games following a straight up win

Duquesne vs. Illinois CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 23-5 in the Fighting Illini’s last 28 games overall, is 7-0 in their last seven neutral site games as a favorite and is 21-7-1 in their last 27 games following a win. On the other side, the over is 7-3 in the Duke’s last 10 neutral site games as an underdog.

Duquesne vs. Illinois College Hoops Prediction: OVER 147.5