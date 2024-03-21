Duquesne vs. BYU NCAA Tournament Betting Odds & Prediction

Eleven-seed Duquesne and 6-seed BYU both head to Omaha to face each other on Thursday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The game is at 12:40 PM ET on truTV. Can Duquesne cover the 9.5-point spread as neutral site underdogs? Keep reading for our Duquesne vs. BYU prediction.

The Duquesne Dukes are 24-11 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 18-16 ATS this season.

The BYU Cougars are 23-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 20-13 ATS this season.

Duquesne vs. BYU Matchup & Betting Odds

741 Duquesne Dukes (+9.5) vs. 742 BYU Cougars (-9.5); o/u 142.5

12:40 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 21, 2024

CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE

TV: truTV

Duquesne vs. BYU Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing Duquesne when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Duquesne Dukes Game Notes

Dukes forward Tre Williams will miss the team’s first-round NCAA Tournament game against BYU. He has a shoulder injury. Williams was averaging 3.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game in 14.4 minutes per contest this year before getting hurt.

Duquesne guard Dae Dae Grant did just enough to help his team win the Atlantic 10 Tournament title on Sunday. In that game, Grant recorded a team-high 10 points in his team’s 57-51 victory over VCU. Grant also logged 4 steals, 3 made three-pointers, and 2 assists to round out his stat line.

BYU Cougars Game Notes

Cougars forward Aly Khalifa is probable to play in Thursday’s game. He has been nursing an ankle injury. Khalifa is putting up 5.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per contest in 19.6 minutes per game this season.

BYU guard Jaxson Robinson was stellar in his team’s 81-67 Big 12 Tournament loss to Texas Tech on Thursday. In that game, the super sub accumulated 18 points, 5 rebounds, 4 made three-pointers, 1 assist, and 1 steal. Robinson rarely starts for BYU, but he leads the club in scoring with 13.8 points per game in 2024.

Duquesne vs. BYU CBB Betting Trends

Duquesne is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

The Dukes are 7-3 ATS as an underdog this season.

Duquesne is 5-4 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season.

The Dukes are 5-2 ATS in neutral-site games this season.

Duquesne vs. BYU CBB Prediction:

Duquesne is one of the hottest teams in college basketball right now. The Dukes had to win their conference tournament to make it into the NCAA Tournament, and they did just that, defeating St. Louis, Dayton, St. Bonaventure, and VCU in 4 games in 4 days. Duquesne is currently riding an 8-game winning streak, and the Dukes are 15-3 straight up since January 23rd.

By contrast, BYU has been the measure of inconsistency of late. The Cougars haven’t won three straight games since late December, and they are 7-8 straight up in road/neutral site games this season. I think the Dukes are able to keep the momentum rolling and keep it somewhat close on Thursday afternoon, so I’m taking Duquesne and the points.

Duquesne vs. BYU CBB Prediction: DUQUESNE DUKES +9.5