Duke vs. Virginia Tech College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

Will the Blue Devils cover as a 3.5-point road favorite in Monday night’s Duke vs. Virginia Tech ACC clash at 7:00 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s conference matchup from Blacksburg, VA?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

881 Duke Blue Devils (-3.5) at 882 Virginia Tech Hokies (+3.5); o/u 146.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, January 29, 2024

Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, VA

TV: ESPN

Duke vs. Virginia Tech: Bettors Not Afraid to Lay Points with Blue Devils

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing Duke when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Roach Plays 25 Minutes in Win

Jeremy Roach (ankle) logged five points (1-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist across his 25 minutes during Duke’s 72-71 win Saturday against Clemson. Despite not being part of Duke’s starting lineup Saturday, Roach played more than half the Clemson game, indicating his ankle is fine. Perhaps the senior student may have been better off resting though, considering how poorly he shot.

Even though Roach averaged 14.4 points and 1.5 steals across his last 17 games started, his immediate addition back into Duke’s starting lineup is not a lock before the team plays at Virginia Tech on Monday. Even so, the Blue Devils are expected to have him back in their main five during February.

Camden Scores Three-Pointer

John Camden (illness) logged three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound, and one assist across his one minute during the Hokies’ 91-67 win Saturday against Georgia Tech. Camden logged his first points since Dec. 16, going eight games without any scored, all but one of them he sat out due to a physical illness. Still, the healthy forward is averaging 3.0 points across his 2023-24 season. While not a great rate, it is still better than Camden’s 2022-23 season, when he barely averaged more than a point.

Duke vs. Virginia Tech CBB Betting Trends

Over is 5-2-1 in Hokies last 8 overall

Under is 7-2-1 in Hokies last 10 home games

Under is 6-2 in Blue Devils last 8 road games

Over is 4-0 in Blue Devils last 4 vs. a team with a winning straight up record

Duke vs. Virginia Tech CBB Prediction:

Take Virginia Tech. The Hokies are 4-1-1 against the spread in their last six home games, are 4-1 against the number in their last five home games when facing a team with a road winning percentage of greater than .600 and are 5-1 at the betting window in their last six games played on a Monday. On the other side, the Blue Devils are winless against the spread in their last four games overall, are 1-4 against the number in their last five games as a road favorite and are 5-11 ATS in their last 16 road games versus a team with a home winning percentage of greater than .600.

Duke vs. Virginia Tech College Hoops Prediction: VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES +3.5