Duke vs. Pittsburgh Prediction: Will Blue Devils Cover on Road?

ACC foes will clash on ESPN Tuesday night, as Pittsburgh hosts No. 11 Duke at 9:00 p.m. ET. With the Panthers catching 5.5 as a home underdog and the total sitting at 146.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Duke vs. Pittsburgh matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

657 Duke Blue Devils (-5.5) at 658 Pittsburgh Panthers (+5.5); o/u 146.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, PA

Duke vs. Pittsburgh: Public Bettors all over Blue Devils

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing Duke when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Roach Bounces Back for Duke in ACC Play

Jeremy Roach ended with 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Tuesday’s 86-66 win over Syracuse.

Roach was coming off a six-point performance against Queens University, but he bounced back admirably here and delivered one of his best performances of the campaign. Roach has scored 17 or more points in seven of his last eight outings, a span in which he’s averaging 17.3 points, 3.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Leggett Set to Participate in Practice

Ishmael Leggett (shoulder) will try to participate in Pittsburgh’s team practice Monday, per Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Pittsburgh’s head coach Jeff Capel said he is “not sure” concerning Leggett being available for when the Panthers play their next game. The injured guard has not participated in team practices since Saturday. But now that the Panthers have only one day before their game Tuesday against Duke, Leggett will throw some caution to the wind and test his absolute best. X

Duke vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends: Under Cashing in Duke Road Games

Over is 8-3-1 in Panthers last 12 games as a home underdog

Under is 5-2-1 in Panthers last 8 home games

Under is 16-5 in Blue Devils last 21 road games

The under is 21-8 in Blue Devils last 29 games as a road favorite

Duke vs. Pittsburgh CBB Prediction:

Take Duke. The Panthers are just 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games as a home underdog, are winless against the number in their last four games as an underdog either home or away and are 1-5 at the betting window in their last six games coming off a win.

On the other side, the Blue Devils are 5-1 against the number in their last six games overall. They’re also 5-0 against the spread in their last five games when facing an opponent with a winning percentage above .600 and are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 games when listed as a favorite of between 0.5 and 6.5 points.

Duke vs. Pittsburgh College Hoops Prediction: DUKE BLUE DEVILS -5.5