Duke vs. Notre Dame CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Number 14 Duke heads to South Bend to face unranked Notre Dame on Saturday night at 6:00 PM ET on the ACC Network. Can the Fighting Irish cover the 14.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Duke vs. Notre Dame prediction.

The Duke Blue Devils are 10-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-5 ATS this season.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 6-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-7 ATS this season.

Duke vs. Notre Dame Matchup & Betting Odds

743 Duke Blue Devils (-14.5) at 744 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+14.5); o/u 133.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 6, 2024

Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, IN

TV: ACC Network

Duke vs. Notre Dame Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 85% of public bettors are currently backing Duke when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Duke Blue Devils Game Notes

Duke forward Mark Mitchell was superb in his team’s 86-66 home win over Syracuse on Tuesday. In that game, the 6’9” sophomore from Kansas City, Kansas racked up 21 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks. He shot 7 of 10 from the field and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line to help spur his team to victory.

Blue Devils center Kyle Filipowski was also solid in his team’s first conference win of the season. The 7-footer out of Westtown, New York stuffed the stat sheet with efficiency as he posted 12 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block, and 1 steal on 5 of 7 shooting from the floor.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Game Notes

Notre Dame guard Markus Burton was exceptional in his team’s 54-52 home loss to NC State on Wednesday night. In that contest, Burton recorded 18 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, and 2 made three-pointers. He shot 7 of 16 from the field, 2 of 3 from deep, and 2 of 2 from the charity stripe in the defeat.

Fighting Irish sophomore Kebba Njie led the team with 11 rebounds against the Wolfpack on Wednesday. He also scored 4 points (all from the free-throw line) and blocked a shot. Njie is third on the club in rebounding with 5.1 boards per game this year.

Duke vs. Notre Dame CBB Betting Trends

Duke is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against Notre Dame.

The Blue Devils are 5-4 ATS after a win this season.

Notre Dame is 3-4 ATS after a loss this season.

Notre Dame is 4-5 ATS as the home team this season.

Duke vs. Notre Dame CBB Prediction:

It’s difficult to adequately describe how bad Notre Dame is this season. The Fighting Irish are in a “rebuilding phase” under new head coach Micah Shrewsberry, but that might simply be a euphemism to hide the fact that they’re simply a terrible team. Notre Dame has double-digit outright losses to both Western Carolina and The Citadel this season. The Fighting Irish are 202nd in the country in average scoring margin at -2.0 points per game this year. Notre Dame is 296th in offensive efficiency and 91st in defensive efficiency this season. This line would have to be north of 20 points for me to even consider taking Notre Dame, so I’m laying the points with Duke in this contest.

Duke vs. Notre Dame CBB Prediction: DUKE BLUE DEVILS -14.5