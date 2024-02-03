Duke vs. North Carolina NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The North Carolina Tar Heels will host the Duke Blue Devils from the Dean Smith Center at 6:30ET on Saturday night. The Tarheels are listed as 4.0-point favorites, while the total is sitting at 152.5 points, where is the value from Chapel Hill? Keep reading for our Duke vs. North Carolina prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

751 Duke Blue Devils (+4.5) at 752 North Carolina Tarheels (-4.5); o/u 152.5

6:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 3, 2024

Dean Smith Center, Chapel Hill, NC

Duke vs. North Carolina Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing North Carolina when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Duke Blue Devils Notes

Duke moved to 16-4 after defeating Virginia Tech by 10 points on Monday night. The Blue Devils shot an exceptional 53% from behind the 3-point arc versus the Hokies. Jeremy Roach led Duke with 16 points on 5/11 from the floor.

North Carolina Tarheels Notes

North Carolina dropped to 17-4 after a disappointing loss to Georgia Tech 74-73 on Tuesday night. RJ Davis continued his strong play, scoring 28 points on 11/24 from the floor. UNC will look to bounce back against Duke on Saturday.

Duke vs. North Carolina CBB Betting Trends

Duke is 1-3-1 ATS in its last 5 road games.

North Carolina is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone over in 8 of the last 10 games for the Tarheels.

Duke vs. North Carolina CBB Prediction:

Duke looks for their third straight victory, while North Carolina looks to get back in the win column.

Take the Tarheels. North Carolina is coming off their worst performance of the season at Georgia Tech on Tuesday, however they just couldn’t make anything an outside shot, this will improve on Saturday. The Tarheels are a more experienced team that will want to Duke one last time on their home floor. Lay the number the veterans come to play on Saturday for UNC.

Duke vs. North Carolina College Hoops Prediction: North Carolina -4.5