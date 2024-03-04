Duke vs. N.C. State College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

ACC foes clash in Raleigh, NC on Monday night where the Wolfpack will host the Blue Devils at 7:00 p.m. ET. With the Blue Devils listed as a 5.5-point road favorite and the total sitting at 149.5, what’s the best play in tonight’s Duke vs. N.C. State matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

881 Duke Blue Devils (-5.5) at 882 N.C. State Wolfpack (+5.5); o/u 149.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 4, 2024

PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

TV: ESPN

Duke vs. N.C. State: Bettors Willing to Lay Points with Road Team

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing Duke when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Filipowski’s Role Not Affected by Injury

Kyle Filipowski finished Wednesday’s 84-59 win over Louisville with nine points (4-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one block over 30 minutes. Filipowski was the center of college basketball headlines this week when he collided with a Wake Forest fan after the crowd stormed the court Saturday, appearing to get injured in the process and needing his teammates and coaches to help him off the court.

There have been conflicting reports since then — everything from a knee injury to a rolled ankle. Filipowski’s role Wednesday ultimately wasn’t affected, though, as he saw 30 minutes of action despite this being a blowout win against a well-overmatched Louisville squad. It wasn’t much to write home about from a scoring perspective, but that has been hit-or-miss for much of conference play due to a well-balanced Duke offensive attack.

Taylor Shines with 22-Point Game

Jayden Taylor closed Saturday’s 79-70 loss to North Carolina with 22 points (6-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and one rebound across 28 minutes. Taylor has played off the bench in each of NC State’s last five games, but his contributions have been good enough to believe he might return to the starting unit sooner than later. Taylor has scored in double digits in his five appearances off the bench, averaging 16.6 points per contest and shooting 54.8 percent from the field in that span.

Duke vs. N.C. State CBB Betting Trends

Over is 5-1 in Wolfpack last 6 overall

Over is 8-3 in Wolfpack last 11 home games

Under is 7-1 in Blue Devils last 8 overall

Under is 20-8 in Blue Devils last 28 road games

Duke vs. N.C. State CBB Prediction:

Take Duke. The Blue Devils are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games overall, are 4-1 against the number in their last five games as a road favorite and are 8-0 at the betting window in their last eight games as a favorite. On the other side, the Wolfpack are just 1-6 against the spread in their last seven home games versus a team with a winning road record, are 17-35-2 against the number in their last 54 games following an ATS win and are 1-4 ATS in their last five home games versus an opponent with a road winning percentage of greater than .600.

Duke vs. N.C. State College Hoops Prediction: DUKE BLUE DEVILS -5.5