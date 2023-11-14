Duke vs. Michigan State College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

No. 9 Duke will clash with No. 18 Michigan State at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN in the State Farm Champions Classic. Will the Blue Devils cover as a 3.5-point favorite or is there a better bet in this Duke vs. Michigan State clash?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

613 Duke Blue Devils (-3.5) at 614 Michigan State Spartans (+3.5); o/u 142.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 14, 2023

United Center, Chicago, IL

Duke vs. Michigan State Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing Duke when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Duke Blue Devils Notes

Kyle Filipowski produced 25 points (10-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, one block and two steals across 31 minutes during Friday’s 78-73 loss to Arizona.

Filipowski has scored 25 points in each of Duke’s first two contests, and the ACC Preseason Player of the Year is certainly living up to that label in the opening week of the campaign. He’s been the Blue Devils’ best player by a wide margin to begin the year and should play a prominent role as a two-way threat every time Duke steps on the court. He has also grabbed at least seven rebounds in his first two contests.

Michigan State Spartans Notes

Tyson Walker provided 14 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist in 24 minutes during Thursday’s 74-51 victory over Southern Indiana.

Walker converted 6-of-7 shots on route to a team-high 14 points during Thursday’s win over Southern Indiana. The 6-foot-1 senior had a quiet but efficient night following his 35 points against James Madison as the Spartans got their first win of the season. Michigan State has a tall task ahead of them, as they’re slated to take on Duke next Tuesday, and Walker is likely to be called upon for a big scoring performance.

Duke vs. Michigan State CBB Betting Trends

Duke is 9-2 SU in its last 11 games when playing Michigan State

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Duke’s last 13 games when playing Michigan State

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Michigan State’s last 13 games when playing Duke

Michigan State is 3-6 ATS in its last 9 games when playing Duke

Duke vs. Michigan State CBB Prediction:

Take Duke, which is 5-1 against the spread in its last six neutral site games. The Blue Devils are also 6-2 against the number in their last eight games overall and are 5-2 at the betting window in their last seven games as a favorite. On the other side, the Spartans are just 2-5 at the betting window in their last seven games overall and are 2-6 against the number in their last eight games as an underdog.

Duke vs. Michigan State College Hoops Prediction: DUKE BLUE DEVILS -3.5