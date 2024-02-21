Close Menu
    Duke vs. Miami College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Duke vs. Miami

    No. 8 Duke travels to Coral Gables, FL on Wednesday night to take on Miami at 7:00 p.m. ET. With the Blue Devils laying 5.5 as a road favorite and the total sitting at 150.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Duke vs. Miami matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    689 Duke Blue Devils (-5.5) at 690 Miami Hurricanes (+5.5); o/u 150.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 21, 2024

    Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL

    TV: ESPN

    Duke vs. Miami: Public Bettors Laying Points with Blue Devils

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing Duke when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    McCain Posts Career Day vs. FSU

    Jared McCain logged 35 points (12-20 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three steals in 39 minutes during Saturday’s 76-67 victory over Florida State. There’s been no freshman wall for McCain, who is emerging as an elite fantasy asset in the later stages of ACC play. Over his last nine games, McCain is averaging 17.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists. That includes back-to-back double-doubles leading up to Saturday’s effort. His work on the glass has been a primary factor in his breakout. He had collected 10 or more rebounds in four of his last five leading up to this career-best scoring total. The eight three-pointers that got him here brought his season-long mark from outside to 41.1 percent. He has showed once again he’s primed for the next level.

    Pack Ruled Out vs. Duke

    Nijel Pack (lower body) is out for Miami’s game Wednesday against Duke, according to Adam Lichtenstein of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Pack will have logged multiple DNPs because of his lower-body injury. However, Miami’s head coach Jim Larrañaga said his injured guard is expected to return later in the week, when the Hurricanes host Georgia Tech on Saturday. It appears Pack’s absence will halt at two games, which is excellent news for a Miami team that heavily relies on his playmaking and scoring. Bensley Joseph was added to Miami’s starting lineup the last time Pack sat out, and such is likely to be the case again Wednesday.

    Blue Devils are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games overall

    Hurricanes are 37-16-2 ATS in their last 55 games as an underdog

    Blue Devils are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite

    Hurricanes are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games following a straight up loss

    Duke vs. Miami CBB Prediction:

    Take the under. The under is 7-2 in the Hurricanes’ last nine games overall, is 9-3 in their last 12 games following a loss and is 6-1 in their last seven games as an underdog. On the other side, the under is 4-0 in the Blue Devils’ last four games overall, is 19-7 in their last 26 road games and is 6-0 in their last six games as a favorite.

    Duke vs. Miami College Hoops Prediction: UNDER 150.5

