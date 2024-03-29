Duke vs. Houston NCAA Tournament Prediction

The Duke Blue Devils will face the Houston Cougars in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament from the American Airlines Arena at 9:39 ET on Friday night. The Cougars are listed as 4.0-point favorites, and the total is at 134.5 points, what is the best bet? Keep reading for our Duke vs. Houston prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

645 Duke Blue Devils (+4.0) at 646 Houston Cougars (-4.0); o/u 134.5

9:39 p.m. ET, Friday, March 29, 2024

American Airlines Arena, Dallas, TX

Duke vs. Houston Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing Houston when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Duke Blue Devils Notes

Duke defeated James Madison 93-55 on March 24th to advance to the Sweet 16. Jared McCain scored 30 points on 8/11 from deep. The Blue Devils were excellent against JMU and will look to continue their strong play as they face the Cougars.

Houston Cougars Notes

Houston defeated Texas A&M in a overtime thriller to advance. Emanuel Sharp led the way with 30 points on 8/16 from the floor. The Cougars will have their hands full once again as they square off the Blue Devils in Dallas on Friday night.

Duke vs. Houston CBB Betting Trends

Duke is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games.

Houston is 5-5 ATS in its 10 games.

The total has gone under in 7 of the last 10 games for the Blue Devils.

Duke vs. Houston CBB Prediction:

Take the Blue Devils. Duke looks like they have found their stride after last game and getting a two-possession head start feels tough to pass up. The guards for Duke will need to be able to knock down shots from the perimeter and Filipowski underneath should be able to hold his own. This should be an excellent game, ride with the Blue Devils as the underdog.

Duke vs. Houston College Hoops Prediction: Duke +4