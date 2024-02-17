Duke vs. Florida State CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Number 9 Duke heads to Tallahassee to face unranked Florida State on Saturday afternoon at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can the Seminoles cover the 5.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Duke vs. Florida State prediction.

The Duke Blue Devils are 19-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 13-10-1 ATS this season.

The Florida State Seminoles are 13-11 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 12-11-1 ATS this season.

Duke vs. Florida State Matchup & Betting Odds

649 Duke Blue Devils (-5.5) at 650 Florida State Seminoles (+5.5); o/u 151.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 17, 2024

Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, FL

TV: ESPN

Duke vs. Florida State Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing Duke when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Duke Blue Devils Game Notes

Blue Devils forward Mark Mitchell was the team’s best player in their 77-69 home win over Wake Forest on Monday. In that game, the 6’9” sophomore accumulated 23 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks. He converted 9 of 14 shots from the floor, 1 of 2 from deep, and 4 of 8 from the charity stripe.

Duke center Kyle Filipowski posted a double-double in his club’s rivalry victory on Monday night. The 7-footer from Westtown, New York racked up 21 points and 11 rebounds while sinking 8 of 14 shot attempts from the field. He added 2 assists, 2 blocks, and a steal to round out a complete stat line.

Florida State Seminoles Game Notes

Florida State junior forward Jamir Watkins did it all for the Seminoles in their 83-75 road loss to Virginia Tech on Tuesday. The Trenton, New Jersey native led the club in points points (26), rebounds (6), and assists (4) in the defeat. Watkins leads Florida State in scoring with 14.5 points per contest this year.

Noles guard Darin Green Jr. was the only other Florida State player to reach double figures in scoring on Tuesday. The UCF transfer poured in 14 points with efficiency four nights ago as he knocked down 4 of 8 shots from the field, 3 of 6 attempts from long range, and all 3 of his free throw tries.

Duke vs. Florida State CBB Betting Trends

Duke is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games against Florida State.

The Blue Devils are 4-3 ATS with the rest advantage this season.

Florida State is 3-5 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season.

Florida State is 2-3 ATS as a home underdog this season.

Duke vs. Florida State CBB Prediction:

Duke has been one of the best teams in college basketball over the past few months. Since December 9th, the Blue Devils are 14-2 straight up with 8 double-digit wins in that stretch. On the season, Duke is 13-9-1 ATS as a favorite and 4-3 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest. They are the clearly superior team in this matchup on Saturday.

Florida State has been scuffling for the past month. Since January 20th, the Seminoles are 2-5 straight up with losses to 8-17 Louisville and 14-10 Virginia Tech in that stretch. Florida State is 114th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency according to Kenpom.com. Duke is 10th in the country in that same metric. I think the Blue Devils will have too much size, skill, and length for the Seminoles to hang around, which is why I’m laying the points with Duke on the road on Saturday.

Duke vs. Florida State CBB Prediction: DUKE BLUE DEVILS -5.5