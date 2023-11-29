Duke vs. Arkansas College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Arkansas Razorbacks will welcome the #7 Duke Blue Devils to town as they square off at Bud Walton Arena at 9:15 ET on Wednesday. The Razorbacks are listed as 5.0- point home underdogs and the total is at 150 points where is value from Fayetteville? Keep reading for our Duke vs. Arkansas prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

717 Duke Blue Devils (-5.0) at 718 Arkansas Razorbacks (+5.0); o/u 150

9:15 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, AR

Duke vs. Arkansas Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing Duke when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Duke Blue Devils Notes

Duke moved to 5-1 after their 80-62 win versus Southern Indiana last Friday. It was a slow start for the Blue Devils as they trailed Southern Indiana by four at the half, before outscoring the Screaming Eagles by 22 points in the second half. Kyle Filipowski recorded a double-double in the victory scoring 21 points and 14 rebounds. Duke will look to get off to a faster start from Fayetteville.

Arkansas Razorbacks Notes

Arkansas dropped to 4-3 on the season after their 15-point loss versus UNC last Friday in Nassau. Tramon Mark had a big game versus the Tar Heels scoring 34 points. Unfortunately, for Mark he suffered a back injury late in the second half that cut his night short. Mark is doubtful for the Wednesday’s contest versus Duke.

Duke vs. Arkansas CBB Betting Trends

Duke is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games.

Arkansas is 1-6 ATS in their first 7 games.

The total has gone over in 7 of the last 10 games for the Razorbacks.

Duke vs. Arkansas CBB Prediction:

Duke picked up a non-conference win against Southern Illinois last game, while Arkansas has dropped two straight entering play Wednesday.

Take the Razorbacks here. This line feels a little inflated due to Arkansas recent struggles. I know they will likely be without Tramon Mark in this contest; however, I still think they have enough talent to compete with the Blue Devils here. Some key guys for the Razorbacks struggled in Nassau, but I think they bounce back in a massive home game. The crowd will be fired up and the Razorbacks keep this game closer than expected.

Duke vs. Arkansas College Hoops Prediction: Arkansas +5