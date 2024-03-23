Dayton vs. Arizona NCAA Tournament Betting Odds & Prediction

The Dayton vs. Arizona matchup at 12:45 p.m. ET will tip off the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday afternoon. With the Wildcats cover as a 9.5-point favorite? Or are the Flyers the better bet as an underdog?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

801 Dayton Flyers (+9.5) vs. 802 Arizona Wildcats (-9.5); o/u 149.5

12:45 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 23, 2024

Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: CBS

Dayton vs. Arizona: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Wildcats

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing Arizona when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Bennett Excluded from Starting Lineup

Javon Bennett was not part of No. 7 Dayton’s starting lineup Thursday against No. 10 Nevada. Dayton’s team reverted to its starting lineup from before the 2024 Atlantic 10 Tournament. The lineup included Koby Brea over Bennett, who recently returned during the A-10 tourney but struggled with five points on 2-of-6 shooting. In Bennett’s only other reserve appearance this season, he logged five points all the same but compensated for them with six assists, though it was Dayton’s season opener.

Boswell Scores Team-High 20 Points

Kylan Boswell registered 20 points (8-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt), three rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 33 minutes during Thursday’s 85-65 victory over Long Beach State. Boswell also facilitated while committing just one turnover. His performance snapped a 3-for-13 mini-slump from beyond the arc across his last four games, and Boswell delivering strong shooting alongside Caleb Love and Pelle Larsson alludes to the ceiling of Arizona’s potent offense.

Dayton vs. Arizona CBB Betting Trends

Under is 4-0 in Wildcats last 4 overall

Under is 5-1-2 in Wildcats last 8 NCAA Tournament games as a favorite

Over is 6-2-1 in Flyers last 9 overall

Under is 5-1 in Flyers last 6 NCAA Tournament games as an underdog

Dayton vs. Arizona CBB Prediction:

Take Arizona. The Wildcats are 7-3-2 against the spread in their last 12 games overall, are 4-1-1 against the number in their last six Saturday games and are 18-8-1 at the betting window in their last 27 games when facing an opponent with a winning percentage above .600. On the other side, the Flyers are winless at the window in their last six games coming off a win, are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games when facing an opponent with a winning percentage above .600 and are 0-6 against the number in their last six games following an ATS win.

Dayton vs. Arizona College Hoops Prediction: ARIZONA WILDCATS -9.5