Creighton vs. Xavier CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Number 19 Creighton heads to Cincinnati to face unranked Xavier on Saturday afternoon at 12:30 PM ET on FOX. Can the Blue Jays cover the 1.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Creighton vs. Xavier prediction.

The Creighton Bluejays are 16-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 10-13 ATS this season.

The Xavier Musketeers are 13-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-9 ATS this season.

Creighton vs. Xavier Matchup & Betting Odds

617 Creighton Bluejays (-1.5) vs. 618 Xavier Musketeers (+1.5); o/u 154.5

12:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 10, 2024

Cintas Center, Cincinnati, OH

TV: FOX

Creighton vs. Xavier Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing Creighton when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Creighton Bluejays Game Notes

Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman was superb in his club’s 91-87 overtime road loss to Providence on Wednesday night. The 6’7” senior from Aurora, Nebraska logged 27 points and 12 rebounds. He shot 11 of 19 from the field and 4 of 10 from long range in the loss.

Bluejays guard Steven Ashworth was also notable in his team’s loss on Wednesday. The diminutive senior from Alpine, Utah posted 20 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds while shooting a blistering 6 of 7 from beyond the arc in the defeat. Ashworth is fourth on the club in scoring with 10.4 points per game on the campaign.

Xavier Musketeers Game Notes

Musketeers guard Quincy Olivari was instrumental in his squad’s 56-53 home win over Villanova on Wednesday. In that game, the 6’3” senior accumulated 14 points and 8 rebounds while shooting 4 of 10 from the floor and 3 of 8 from deep. Olivari is second in the Big East in scoring with 18.9 points per game this season.

Xavier guard Desmond Claude also contributed greatly to his club’s win on Wednesday. The 6’6” sophomore from New Haven, Connecticut logged 11 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists to help spur his team to victory. Claude is second on the team in scoring with 16.0 points per game this year.

Creighton vs. Xavier CBB Betting Trends

Creighton is 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games against Xavier.

The Bluejays are 2-7 ATS in their last 9 games overall.

Xavier is 8-4 ATS after a win this season.

Xavier is 3-2 ATS against ranked opponents this season.

Creighton vs. Xavier CBB Prediction:

Xavier has played well over the last month. Since January 13th, the Musketeers are 6-2 straight-up and 5-3 ATS. That stretch included double-digit wins over Providence, Butler, St. John’s, and DePaul. Xavier has two guards (Quincy Olivari and Desmond Claude) who average 16+ points per game. The Musketeers are also 28th in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency according to Kenpom.com. It’s often said that the formula for winning in March is solid guard play and defense, but that recipe works in February as well. I’m taking the Musketeers at home in this contest.

Creighton vs. Xavier CBB Prediction: XAVIER MUSKETEERS +1.5