Creighton vs. Villanova CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Number 10 Creighton heads to Philly to face unranked Villanova on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 PM ET on FOX. Can the Bluejays cover the 1.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Creighton vs. Villanova prediction.

The Creighton Bluejays are 22-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 16-14 ATS this season.

The Villanova Wildcats are 17-13 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 17-13 ATS this season.

Creighton vs. Villanova Matchup & Betting Odds

637 Creighton Bluejays (-1.5) at 638 Villanova Wildcats (+1.5); o/u 136.5

2:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 9, 2024

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: FOX

Creighton vs. Villanova Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 81% of public bettors are currently backing Creighton when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Creighton Bluejays Game Notes

Bluejays forward Baylor Scheierman was incredible in his team’s 89-75 home win over Marquette last Saturday. In that contest, the 6’7” senior from Aurora, Nebraska accumulated 26 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and a blocked shot. The South Dakota State transfer shot 8 of 17 from the floor, 6 of 12 from long range, and 4 of 4 from the foul line in the victory.

Creighton guard Trey Alexander was also instrumental in his team’s win last weekend. The junior from Oklahoma City posted 18 points, 11 assists, 4 rebounds, and a steal to help spur his club to victory.

Villanova Wildcats Game Notes

Wildcats forward Eric Dixon was the team’s best player in their 66-56 road loss to Seton Hall on Wednesday night. In that contest, the 6’8” senior poured in 14 points and pulled down 6 rebounds. Dixon shot 5 for 11 from the field, 2 of 5 from deep, and 2 of 2 from the charity stripe in the loss. He leads Villanova in scoring with 16.0 points per game this year.

Villanova senior guard TJ Bamba also made significant contributions in his team’s loss on Wednesday. The 6’5” native of the Bronx, New York racked up 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and a made three-pointer. Bamba is averaging 10.4 points per game on the campaign.

Creighton vs. Villanova CBB Betting Trends

Creighton is 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

The Bluejays are 7-4 ATS as the road team this season.

Villanova is 8-11 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this season.

Villanova is 13-15-1 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2021 season.

Creighton vs. Villanova CBB Prediction:

These two teams have already played each other. Villanova beat Creighton in Omaha 68-66 in overtime on December 20th. The Bluejays were 9.5-point favorites in that game. I think we get a different result here. Creighton is on a bit of a hot streak lately. The Bluejays are 6-1 straight up and 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games. They also have three players averaging over 17 points per game in guard Trey Alexander, forward Baylor Scheierman, and center Ryan Kalkbrenner.

The Bluejays lost the first game against Villanova largely because Alexander and Scheierman combined to shoot 11 of 32 from the field, and Wildcats forward Eric Dixon had 32 points. I think Alexander and Scheierman both shoot better and Dixon is held more in check this time around. I’m taking the Bluejays on the road in this one.

Creighton vs. Villanova CBB Prediction: CREIGHTON BLUEJAYS -1.5