Creighton vs. UNLV NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The UNLV Rebels will face the Creighton Bluejays from the Dollar Loan Center at 9:00 ET Wednesday night. Creighton is listed as 13.0-point favorites, and the total is at 152.5 points, what is the smart play from Henderson? Keep reading for our Creighton vs. UNLV prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

639 Creighton Bluejays (-13.0) at 640 UNLV Rebels (+13.0); o/u 152.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, NV

Creighton vs. UNLV Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing Creighton when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Creighton Bluejays Notes

Creighton improved to 8-1 on the season after Central Michigan by a score of 109-64 this past Saturday. Isaac Traudt led the Bluejays in scoring with 18 points in only 12 minutes of action. Six different players reached double-figures in points in the blowout victory.

UNLV Rebels Notes

UNLV dropped to 3-4 on the season after losing to Loyola Marymount on December 9th Dedan Thomas had a nice game for the Rebels in the loss, recording 18 points on 8/16 from the floor. The Rebels will look to get back to .500 as they host Creighton on Wednesday night.

Creighton vs. UNLV CBB Betting Trends

Creighton is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games.

UNLV is 4-5-1 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone over in 7 of the last 10 home games for the Rebels.

Creighton vs. UNLV CBB Prediction:

Creighton is seeking a four-game winning streak, while UNLV looks to get back in the win column after their dropping their latest contest to Loyola-Marymount.

Give me UNLV with the points here. Creighton has been on fire, but I think the Rebels might catch the Bluejays in a favorable scheduling spot. Creighton has to fly to the West Coast, before a big home against Alabama this upcoming Saturday. The Bluejays may overlook the Rebels with Bama on tap. UNLV should get a boost with being at home and Creighton is likely to cool down after shooting the lights out the past three games. UNLV does enough to stay within the number.

Creighton vs. UNLV College Hoops Prediction: UNLV +13