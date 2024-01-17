Creighton vs. UConn NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The UConn Huskies will host the Creighton Bluejays from Harry A. Gampel Pavilion at 7:00 ET on Wednesday night. UConn is listed as 6.0-point home favorites, and the total is at 144 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Creighton vs. UConn prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

687 Creighton Bluejays (+6.0) at 688 UConn Huskies (-6.0); o/u 144

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT

Creighton vs. UConn Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing UConn when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Creighton Bluejays Notes

Creighton improved to 13-4 after defeating St.John’s 66-65 on January 13th. Baylor Scheierman recorded a double-double in the victory scoring 17 points and 12 rebounds in 40 minutes of action. The Bluejays will now head to Storrs to face the #1 UConn Huskies.

UConn Huskies Notes

UConn won their fifth straight after beating Georgetown 80-67 last Sunday. Alex Karaban had a massive game scoring 26 points on 9/13 from the floor. The Huskies will now host Creighton on Wednesday night.

Creighton vs. UConn CBB Betting Trends

Creighton is 3-2 ATS in its last 5 road games.

UConn is 5-4-1 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Huskies.

Creighton vs. UConn CBB Prediction:

Creighton looks to win their fifth straight, while UConn is in search of their sixth straight victory.

Take the over. Both teams can score the basketball averaging over 80 ppg. Neither team is very quick in terms of pace, however both clubs are efficient. Creighton and UConn rank in the top 25 in terms of field goal %. I expect this game to be close, which should lead to fouling at the end to help push this game over the total. Give me the over.

Creighton vs. UConn College Hoops Prediction: Over 144