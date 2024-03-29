Creighton vs. Tennessee NCAA Tournament Prediction

The Creighton Bluejays will face the Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament from the Little Caesars Arena at 10:09 ET on Friday night. The Volunteers are listed as 3.0-point favorites, and the total is at 144 points, what is the best bet? Keep reading for our Creighton vs. Tennessee prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

641 Creighton Bluejays (+3.0) at 642 Tennessee Volunteers (-3.0); o/u 144

10:09 p.m. ET, Friday, March 29, 2024

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Creighton vs. Tennessee Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing Creighton when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Creighton Bluejays Notes

Creighton defeated Oregon 86-73 on March 23rd in double overtime to advance to the Sweet 16. Steven Ashworth led the way for the Bluejays, scoring 21 points and knocking down 5 three’s. Creighton will need a better overall performance if they want to knock off the Vols on Friday.

Tennessee Volunteers Notes

Tennessee advanced to the Sweet 16 after beating Texas 62-58 on March 23rd. Dalton Knecht led the way with 18 points in 37 minutes of action. The Vols are listed as short favorites in #2/3 matchup from Detroit.

Creighton vs. Tennessee CBB Betting Trends

Creighton is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

Tennessee is 7-3 ATS in its 10 games.

The total has gone under in 8 of the last 10 games for the Vols.

Creighton vs. Tennessee CBB Prediction:

Take the Vols. Creighton was fortunate to advance after rallying late against Oregon. Tennessee has the better defense out of these two teams and have the best player on the floor with Knecht. Tennessee has struggled in postseason player under Rick Barnes, but I think they finally get over the hump in this one. Vols win and cover.

Creighton vs. Tennessee College Hoops Prediction: Tennessee -3