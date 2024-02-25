Close Menu
    Creighton vs. St. John’s College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Creighton vs. St. John's

    Following its victory over UConn, will No. 15 Creighton avoid a letdown when it takes on St. John’s at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday? Or is there a smarter bet in today’s Creighton vs. St. John’s Big East matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    817 Creighton Bluejays (-2.5) at 818 St. John’s Red Storm (+2.5); o/u 152.5

    12:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 25, 2024

    Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

    TV: CBS

    Creighton vs. St. John’s: Public Bettors Love Bluejays

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing Creighton when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Green Posts Season-Best Performance vs. UConn

    Jasen Green recorded eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 16 minutes during Tuesday’s 85-66 win over UConn. Green notched a new career high with eight points. The 6-foot-8 freshman doing so against the top-ranked team in the nation is indicative of the Blue Jays’ control of Tuesday’s contest.

    Dingle Posts First Scoring Boom

    Jordan Dingle supplied 22 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday’s 90-85 win over Georgetown. Dingle notched his first game of 20-plus points this season, which is a shocking statistic after the senior averaged 23.4 points across 28 games for Penn last season. He has summoned confidence bombing away from beyond the arc, and he’s achieving success to the tune of a 41.5 percent clip on 8.2 threes across his last five contests.

    Red Storm are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games as a home underdog

    Red Storm are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games overall

    Bluejays are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 road games

    Bluejays are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games overall

    Creighton vs. St. John’s CBB Prediction:

    Take the under. The under is 7-3-1 in the Red Storm’s last 11 games overall, is 5-0 in their last five home games and is 6-1-1 in their last eight games following an ATS loss. On the other side, the under is 8-2 in the Bluejays’ last 10 road games, is 7-2 in their last nine road games versus an opponent with a home winning percentage greater than .600 and is 6-2 in their last eight road games when facing an opponent with a winning home record.

    Creighton vs. St. John’s College Hoops Prediction: UNDER 152.5

