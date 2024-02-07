Creighton vs. Providence College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

Will the Friars cash as 2.5-point home underdogs against the Bluejays on Wednesday night? Or is there a better bet on the board when it comes to tonight’s Creighton vs. Providence matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

735 Creighton Bluejays (-2.5) at 736 Providence Friars (+2.5); o/u 141.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, RI

TV: FS1

Creighton vs. Providence: Public Bettors Love Bluejays

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing Creighton when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Bluejays’ Alexander on a Scoring Rampage

Trey Alexander closed Saturday’s 85-62 victory over DePaul with 23 points (10-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 34 minutes. Alexander has posted at least 23 points in three consecutive contests, also racking up 21 rebounds and an 18:6 AST:TO ratio over that span. Creighton has posted a 7-1 record in conference play since the beginning of January. Alexander leads Creighton by accounting for 26.8 percent of the team’s possessions during his time on the court.

Carter’s Dominance Continues in win over Georgetown

Devin Carter racked up 29 points (10-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and four steals in 38 minutes during Saturday’s 84-76 win over Georgetown.

Carter is averaging 23.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals across his last six games — representing elite two-way production. This span aligns with Bryce Hopkins (knee) suffering a season-ending injury, symbolizing that Carter is successfully stepping up as the main man in Providence’s offense.

Creighton vs. Providence CBB Betting Trends

Over is 5-2 in Friars last 7 overall

Over is 4-0 in Bluejays’ last 4 overall

Under is 8-2 in Friars last 10 games as an underdog

Over is 4-0 in Bluejays’ last 4 games as a favorite

Creighton vs. Providence CBB Prediction:

Take Providence. The Friars are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games as an underdog, are 8-0 against the number in their last eight games following an ATS loss and are 5-0 at the betting window in their last five games as a home underdog. On the other side, the Bluejays are just 1-5 against the spread in their last six games overall, are 1-4 against the number in their last five games as a favorite and are 1-7 at the betting window in their last eight games versus a team with a winning percentage above .600.

Creighton vs. Providence College Hoops Prediction: PROVIDENCE FRIARS +2.5