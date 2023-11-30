Creighton vs. Oklahoma State NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will host the Creighton Bluejays from Gallagher-Iba Arena at 9:00 ET Thursday night. The Bluejays are listed as 8.0-point road favorites, and the total is at 142 points what is the smart bet from Stillwater? Keep reading for our Creighton vs. Oklahoma State prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

757 Creighton Bluejays (-8.0) at 758 Oklahoma State Cowboys (+8.0); o/u 142

9:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 30, 2023

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK

Creighton vs. Oklahoma State Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 93% of public bettors are currently backing Creighton when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Creighton Bluejays Notes

Creighton dropped their first game of the season by a score of 69-48 to the Colorado State Rams a week ago. Baylor Scheirerman led the Bluejays in scoring with 13 points, however on a poor 4/17 from the field. Creighton as a team struggled versus the Rams finishing the game at 28% from the floor as team.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Notes

Oklahoma State improved to .500 after their 92-65 win versus Houston Christian last Friday. Mike Marsh recorded 14 points and 5 rebounds in only 16 minutes of action. Six different Cowboys logged double-figures in scoring versus Houston Christian. Oklahoma State will need another team effort if they want to knock off #15 Creighton.

Creighton vs. Oklahoma State CBB Betting Trends

Creighton is 4-2 ATS in its first 6 games.

Oklahoma State is 2-4 ATS to open the season.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 6 games for Creighton.

Creighton vs. Oklahoma State CBB Prediction:

Creighton looks to get back in the win column after being embarrassed on their home floor by Colorado State, while Oklahoma State looks to extend their winning streak to three games.

Take the Bluejays here to bounce back. Creighton must be eager to get back to action after their latest loss, where they could just not make anything. Games like that happen, it is a long season, but for a team with as much talent as Creighton, this feels like a great spot to back the superior team. The talented trio of Ashworth, Alexander and Scheierman will be much better after their abysmal shooting performance last time out combining for 7/40 from the field versus Colorado State. Oklahoma State has struggled against teams that have nowhere near the talent that Creighton has, Bluejays handle business on the road.

Creighton vs. Oklahoma State College Hoops Prediction: Creighton -8