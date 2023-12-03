Creighton vs. Nebraska College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will host the Creighton Blue Jays from Pinnacle Bank Arena at 4:00 ET Sunday afternoon. Creighton is listed as 4.5-point road favorites, and the total is at 150 points what is the smart bet from Lincoln? Keep reading for our Creighton vs. Nebraska prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

837 Creighton Bluejays (-4.5) at 838 Nebraska Cornhuskers (+4.5); o/u 150

4:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 3, 2023

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NB

Creighton vs. Nebraska Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing Creighton when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Creighton Blue Jays Notes

Creighton improved to 6-1 on the season after their 79-65 win against Oklahoma State on Thursday. Ryan Kalkbrenner logged a double-double in the win scoring 16 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Creighton will look to build off Thursday’s win as they head to Lincoln to face Nebraska.

Nebraska Cornhuskers Notes

Nebraska remained unbeaten after their latest victory against Cal State Fullerton one week ago. Keisei Tominaga had a perfect night from the floor scoring 17 points on 5/5 from the floor and 4/4 from the FT line. Nebraska will face their stiffest test of the year, when they host the #15 Creighton Bluejays.

Creighton vs. Nebraska CBB Betting Trends

Creighton is 3-2 ATS in its last 5 games.

Nebraska is 5-1-1 ATS to open the season.

The total has gone over in 7 of the last 10 games for Miami.

Creighton vs. Nebraska CBB Prediction:

Creighton picked up a road victory over Oklahoma State on Thursday, while Nebraska defeated Cal State last Sunday.

Take Creighton in this one. Nebraska is undefeated this season, however they have not played anybody. The Cornhuskers biggest wins have been versus Oregon State and Duquesne. Creighton has too much talent for Nebraska, I think this line is a little short with the early season success from Nebraska.

Underneath the Cornhuskers are going to struggle defeating Kalkbrenner which should open up some looks for the Creighton on the perimeter. Bluejays take care of business and inflict some revenge from when Nebraska defeated them in Ohama last year.

Creighton vs. Nebraska College Hoops Prediction: Creighton -4.5