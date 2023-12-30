Creighton vs. Marquette College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Marquette Golden Eagles will host the Creighton Bluejays from Fiserv Forum at 2:00 ET on Saturday afternoon. The Golden Eagles are listed as 4.0-point home favorites, while the total is sitting at 151 points, what is the best bet from Milwaukee? Keep reading for our Creighton vs. Marquette prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

627 Creighton Bluejays (+4.0) at 628 Marquette Golden Eagles (-4.0); o/u 151

2:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 30, 2023

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Creighton vs. Marquette Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 78% of public bettors are currently backing Marquette when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Creighton Bluejays Notes

Creighton dropped to 9-3 after losing to Villanova in overtime on December 20th. Baylor Scheierman and Trey Alexander recorded double-doubles in the loss, however they combined for 11/32 from the floor in the loss. Creighton will look to bounce back against #10 Marquette.

Marquette Golden Eagles Notes

Marquette moved to 10-3 after defeating Georgetown by 30 points at home on December 22nd . David Joplin scored 20 points in the win against the Hoyas. Marquette returns to action on Saturday as they host the Creighton Bluejays.

Creighton vs. Marquette CBB Betting Trends

Creighton is 2-3 ATS in its last 5 games.

Marquette is 5-4-1 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone under in 8 of the last 10 games for the Golden Eagles.

Creighton vs. Marquette CBB Prediction:

Creighton looks to bounce back from an OT loss, while Marquette looks to win consecutive home games.

Take Marquette. The Golden Eagles have been a different team at home this season with a perfect 7-0 record. Creighton on the other side has struggled as of a late losing 2 of their last 3 games. The Bluejays will likely find their groove, but I expect them to struggle in front of a crowd that is going to be fired up for this one. Marquette handles business at home.

Creighton vs. Marquette College Hoops Prediction: Marquette -4



