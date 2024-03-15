Colorado vs. Washington State Pac-12 Tournament Odds & Predictions

The semifinals of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament wraps up with a Colorado vs. Washington State matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET. With the Cougars catching 2.5 points as an underdog and the total sitting at 137.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Colorado vs. Washington State: Bettors all over Buffaloes

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing Colorado when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Williams Inefficient in Return for Colorado

Cody Williams (ankle) finished with six points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three rebounds in 24 minutes during Thursday’s win over Utah. Williams was able to return at an opportune time after missing the last four games with an ankle injury. He was brought off the bench but could make his way into the starting lineup Friday with the Buffs playing for their tournament hopes as a current bubble team.

Chinyelu Benched before Pac-12 Tournament

Rueben Chinyelu is not in the starting lineup for Thursday’s game against Stanford. Chinyelu will head to the bench for the first time since Feb. 24 in favor of Oscar Cluff. He hasn’t been very impactful lately, averaging 2.8 points and 4.3 rebounds in 13.8 minutes over his last four games.

Colorado vs. Washington State CBB Betting Trends

Under is 3-0-1 in Cougars last 4 neutral site games

Under is 6-1 in Cougars last 7 games as an underdog

Over is 6-1 in Buffaloes last 7 games vs. a team with a winning % above .600

Over is 8-3 in Buffaloes last 11 games following a straight up win

Colorado vs. Washington State CBB Prediction:

Take Colorado. The Buffaloes are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games overall, have cashed in five of their last seven games following an ATS win and are facing a Cougars team that is just 6-13 at the betting window in their last 19 neutral site games. Washington State is also 1-8 against the number in its last nine neutral site games when listed as an underdog.

Colorado vs. Washington State College Hoops Prediction: COLORADO BUFFS -2.5