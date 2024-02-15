Close Menu
    Colorado vs. UCLA College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Colorado vs. UCLA

    With the Buffaloes listed as 1.5-pooint road favorites and the total sitting at 137.5, what’s the best bet in Thursday nights’ Colorado vs. UCLA matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    801 Colorado Buffaloes (-1.5) at 802 UCLA Bruins (+1.5); o/u 137.5

    9:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 15, 2024

    Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

    TV: ESPN

    Colorado vs. UCLA: Public Bettors Love Bruins on Thursday

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing UCLA when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Lampkin Possession Monster in Loss

    Eddie Lampkin chipped in 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Saturday’s 73-68 loss to Utah. He also had eight turnovers. Lampkin flashes moments of great ball movement, but the senior compiling a 49:64 AST:TO ratio on the season — including at least four turnovers in three straight games — is a major blemish. Turnover woes aside, Lampkin continues profiling as a nightly double-double threat.

    Andrews on a Heater

    Dylan Andrews had 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-3 3Pt), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday’s 71-63 victory over Oregon. Andrews is averaging 19.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 37.3 minutes per game across his last three contests. Andrews has also compiled a 14:4 AST:TO ratio over this span. The sophomore is shooting just 30.2 percent from beyond the arc this season, but he has knocked down eight of his last 12 attempts.

    Over is 5-2 in Bruins last 7 overall

    Under is 8-2 in Bruins last 10 games as a home underdog

    Over is 5-0 in Buffaloes last 5 games as a favorite

    Over is 6-1 in Buffaloes last 7 overall

    Colorado vs. UCLA CBB Prediction:

    Take UCLA. The Buffaloes are 2-10 against the spread in their last 12 games as a road favorite, are 0-4 against the number in their last four games overall and are 1-6 at the betting window in their last seven games following an ATS loss. On the other side, the Bruins are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games overall, are 5-1 against the number in their last six games following an ATS win and are 6-1 at the betting window in their last seven games following a win.

    Colorado vs. UCLA College Hoops Prediction: UCLA BRUINS +1.5

