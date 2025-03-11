Colorado vs. TCU Prediction: Will Horned Frogs cruise?

The Colorado Buffaloes (12-19, 3-17 Big 12) will face the TCU Horned Frogs (16-15, 9-11 Big 12) in the first round of the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday. The game is scheduled for 3:00 PM EST at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. It will be broadcast on ESPN+. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Colorado vs. TCU matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Colorado Buffaloes (+1.5) at TCU Horned Frogs (-1.5); o/u 134.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 11, 2025

T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

TV: ESPN+

Colorado vs. TCU Public Betting: Bettors Love Frogs

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing TCU when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day. So, be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews

Colorado Buffaloes: The Buffaloes have struggled this season, finishing last in the Big 12 with a 3-17 conference record. They have particularly faced challenges on the road, remaining winless in nine away games.

Defensively, Colorado has allowed opponents a two-point shooting percentage of 54.7% in away games. This indicates vulnerabilities in their defense when not playing at home.

TCU Horned Frogs: The Horned Frogs have had a more balanced season, achieving a 9-11 record in conference play. They secured the 9th seed in the tournament. They have been more successful away from home compared to Colorado, with two road wins this season.

Historically, TCU has had the upper hand in recent matchups against Colorado. They have won two of the last three games by an average margin of 13.5 points.

Colorado vs. TCU CBB Prediction:

Considering TCU’s better overall record and recent success against Colorado, the Horned Frogs are favored to win. The Buffaloes’ defensive struggles on the road also play a role in this. I love TCU only laying 1.5 at Bovada.lv.

Colorado vs. TCU Hoops Prediction: TCU HORNED FROGS -1.5