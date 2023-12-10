Colorado vs. Miami College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Colorado Buffaloes will face the Miami Hurricanes from the Barclays Center at 2:00 ET Sunday afternoon. Miami is listed as 1.0-point favorites, and the total is at 155 points what is the best play from Brooklyn? Keep reading for our Colorado vs. Miami prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

843 Colorado Buffaloes (+1.0) at 843 Miami Hurricanes (-1.0); o/u 155

2:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 10, 2023

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Colorado vs. Miami Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing Miami when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Colorado Buffaloes Notes

Colorado improved to 7-1 after their 91-66 win against Pepperdine one week ago. Tristan da Silva had a perfect game from the floor scoring 22 points on 5/5 from the floor and 10/10 from the line. Silva will need another big game if they want to knock off #15 Miami.

Miami Hurricanes Notes

Miami moved to 7-1 on Wednesday, defeating LIU by as score of 97-49. Norchad Omier recorded a double-double for the Canes scoring 17 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Five different Miami players recorded double figures in points on Wednesday. The Canes will look for another collective team effort from Brooklyn.

Colorado vs. Miami CBB Betting Trends

Colorado is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games.

Miami is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Hurricanes.

Colorado vs. Miami CBB Prediction:

Colorado looks to improve to 7-2, while Miami is seeking a three-game winning streak.

Take the over here. Both teams average nearly 84 ppg so far this year. Furthermore, both teams shoot the three balls at a very efficient rate over 40% as a team. Playmakers are all over the floor at both ends, this game should have no problem going over the total at the Barclays Center.

Colorado vs. Miami College Hoops Prediction: Over