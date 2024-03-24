Colorado vs. Marquette NCAA Tournament Betting Odds & Prediction

Ten-seed Colorado and 2-seed Marquette both remain in Indianapolis to face each other on Sunday afternoon in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The game is at 12:10 PM ET on CBS. Can Marquette cover the 4.5-point spread as neutral site favorites? Keep reading for our Colorado vs. Marquette prediction.

The Colorado Buffaloes are 26-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 19-17 ATS this season.

The Marquette Golden Eagles are 26-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 21-13-1 ATS this season.

Colorado vs. Marquette Matchup & Betting Odds

829 Colorado Buffaloes (+4.5) vs. 830 Marquette Golden Eagles (-4.5); o/u 147.5

12:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 24, 2024

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: CBS

Colorado vs. Marquette Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing Marquette when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Colorado Buffaloes Game Notes

Buffaloes guard KJ Simpson was otherworldly in his team’s 102-100 first-round win over Florida on Friday. In that game, the 6’2” junior recorded 23 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and a steal. He converted 7 of 12 shots from the field and sunk 8 of 9 foul shots in the win.

Colorado center Eddie Lampkin Jr. was also solid in his club’s triumph over Florida on Friday. The TCU transfer registered 21 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and a steal. He shot 8 of 14 from the floor and made all 5 free throw attempts in the victory.

Marquette Golden Eagles Game Notes

Golden Eagles guard Kam Jones had a terrific performance in his team’s 87-69 first-round NCAA Tournament win over Western Kentucky on Friday afternoon. The Memphis native poured in 28 points on 10 of 16 shooting from the field and 5 of 10 shooting from long range. Jones added 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal as well.

Marquette point guard Tyler Kolek made his return to the floor against Western Kentucky on Friday. In his first live game action since February 28th, Kolek accumulated 18 points, 11 assists, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals. Kolek leads the nation in assists with 7.8 dimes per game this season.

Colorado vs. Marquette CBB Betting Trends

Colorado is 9-13 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

The Buffaloes are 2-3 ATS against ranked opponents this season.

Marquette is 12-4-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Marquette is 4-2-1 ATS in neutral site games this season.

Colorado vs. Marquette CBB Prediction:

With point guard Tyler Kolek in the lineup, Marquette is one of the best teams in the country this season. Some numbers underscore that fact. The Golden Eagles are 38th in offensive efficiency, 14th in assist-to-turnover ratio, and 20th in effective field goal percentage this season.

What’s more, Marquette has been stellar against the number all year. The Golden Eagles are 14-10-1 ATS after a win and 6-5-1 ATS in nonconference games this season. Additionally, Marquette is 17-9 ATS as a favorite so far in 2024. I think this line is a bit soft, so I’m laying the points with Marquette in Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon.

Colorado vs. Marquette CBB Prediction: MARQUETTE GOLDEN EAGLES -4.5