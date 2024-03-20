Colorado vs. Boise State First Four Betting Odds & Prediction

The Colorado vs. Boise State matchup will wrap up the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday night. With the Buffalos laying 2.5 points and the total sitting at 140.5, what’s the smart bet tonight in Dayton, OH?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

703 Colorado Buffaloes (-2.5) vs. 704 Boise State Broncos (+2.5); o/u 140.5

9:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 20, 2024

UD Arena, Dayton, OH

TV: truTV

Colorado vs. Boise State: Public Bettors Love Buffs on Wednesday

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing Colorado State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Hammond Doubtful vs. Boise State

Julian Hammond (knee) is doubtful for Colorado’s game Wednesday against Boise State, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Despite doing some “light work” during Colorado’s team practice Tuesday, Hammond is expected to be out when the Buffaloes fight for a first-round spot for March Madness 2024. Even if Hammond miraculously becomes available Wednesday, his minutes and output are expected to be minimal, considering he is just returning from injury. Ideally for him, the Buffaloes move on to face No. 7 Florida, relatively weakened after a season-ending injury to Micah Handlogten.

Degenhart Logs Double-Double in Massive Win

Tyson Degenhart logged 14 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist across 38 minutes during Friday’s 79-77 OT win over San Diego State. Degenhart wasn’t as effective as usual scoring during Friday night’s overtime win, but he still dropped an efficient 14 points with shooting splits of 44.4/60/60. The junior from Washington also stepped up on the glass, as Boise State was without O’Mar Stanley for most of the game due to foul troubles. Degenhart grabbed 11 boards, logging his second consecutive double-double. Boise State finishes its regular-season Mountain West schedule with a 13-5 record and currently sits as the second seed ahead of the Mountain West Tournament.

Colorado vs. Boise State CBB Betting Trends

Buffaloes are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 NCAA Tournament games

Broncos are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 NCAA Tournament games

Buffaloes are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall

Broncos are 5-2-1 ATS in their last 8 games following a ATS loss

Colorado vs. Boise State CBB Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 6-2 in the Broncos’ last eight games as an underdog, is 5-0 in their last five neutral site games and is 11-3 in their last 14 neutral site game as an underdog. On the other side, the under is 5-1 in the Buffaloes’ last six neutral site games, is 4-1 in their last five games as a favorite and is 4-1 in their last five games when favored at a neutral site.

Colorado vs. Boise State College Hoops Prediction: UNDER 140.5