Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAB Articles

    Colorado vs. Arizona College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy Updated:No Comments
    Colorado vs. Arizona

    Arizona will host the Colorado Buffaloes from the McKale Center at 9:30 ET on Thursday night. Arizona is listed as 12.5-point favorites, and the total is at 161.5 points, where is the value from Tuscon? Keep reading for our Colorado vs. Arizona prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    805 Colorado Buffaloes (+12.5) at 806 Arizona Wildcats (-12.5); o/u 161.5

    9:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, January 4, 2024

    McKale Center, Tuscon, AZ

    Colorado vs. Arizona Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing Colorado when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Colorado Buffaloes Notes

    Colorado improved to 11-2 after defeating Washington State 74-67 on December 31st. KJ Simpson had a huge game, scoring 34 points on 10/18 from the floor. Colorado will look to continue their winning ways as they hit the road to face #10 Arizona.

    Arizona Wildcats Notes

    Arizona dropped to 10-3 after getting blown out by Stanford on New Years’s eve. The Wildcats suffered their largest defeat of the season, losing by 18 points. Caleb Love continued his solid season in the Sunday’s contest scoring 23 points. Arizona will look to bounce back on Thursday when they host a tough Colorado team.

    Colorado is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 road games.

    Arizona is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Wildcats.

    Colorado vs. Arizona CBB Prediction:

    Colorado looks to win their seventh straight, while Arizona looks to bounce back from a 18-point loss to Stanford.

    Take Colorado. Arizona will likely come out with a chip on their shoulder after losing on Sunday, but I think the Buffaloes will be able to with stand it. Colorado has a strong roster this year and are quietly 11-2 and this has been without their stud freshman Cody Williams for the past month. Arizona has some issues defensively, that Colorado will be able to exploit and stay close enough from Tuscon. Buffs are the play.

    Colorado vs. Arizona College Hoops Prediction: Colorado +12.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com