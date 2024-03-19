Colorado State vs. Virginia NCAA Tournament Odds & Prediction

The Colorado State vs. Virginia matchup at 9:10 p.m. ET will conclude the second of the four First Four matchups of the NCAA Tournament. Will the Rams cover as a 2.5-point favorite? Or is there a stronger bet on the board tonight from Dayton, OH?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

671 Colorado State Rams (-2.5) vs. 672 Virginia Cavaliers (+2.5); o/u 120.5

9:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 19, 2024

UD Arena, Dayton, OH

TV: truTV

Colorado State vs. Virginia: Bettors Leaning Toward Cavs

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing Virginia when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Clifford Struggles to Score vs. Lobos

Nique Clifford totaled six points (2-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Friday’s 74-61 loss to New Mexico. The senior from Colorado had scored 10 or more points in five of last six games entering Friday’s contest, but he ended up being shut down by New Mexico. Despite his shooting struggles, Clifford was impactful in ways other than scoring, supplying nine boards and seven assists, both of which led the Rams. Expect Clifford to bounce back as Colorado State starts gearing up for the NCAA Tournament.

Beekman’s Double-Double not Enough Friday

Reece Beekman finished with 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 42 minutes during Friday’s 73-65 OT loss to North Carolina State. Beekman was impressive as a scorer and playmaker Friday, but his contributions were not enough to lift the Cavaliers to victory, as NC State pulled a gigantic upset. Beekman tallied 22 assists in his two appearances in the ACC Tournament, but not even his elite playmaking ability was enough to send Virginia to the ACC Tournament final against UNC.

Colorado State vs. Virginia CBB Betting Trends

Cavaliers are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 NCAA Tournament games

Rams are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games overall

Cavaliers are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 neutral site games

Rams are 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games following a straight up loss

Colorado State vs. Virginia CBB Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 15-6 in the Cavaliers’ last 21 games following an ATS loss, is 7-3 in their last 10 neutral site games when listed as an underdog and is 57-26 in their last 83 games played on a Tuesday. On the other side, the under is 7-3 in the Rams’ last 10 neutral site games, is 8-3 in their last 11 games on Tuesday and is 8-3-1 in their last 12 games versus a team with a winning percentage above .600.

Colorado State vs. Virginia College Hoops Prediction: UNDER 120.5