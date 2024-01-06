Colorado State vs. Utah State College Hoops Odds & Prediction

The Colorado State vs. Utah State matchup has a 1.5-point spread and a 150.5-point total. With the Aggies laying the 1.5 as a home favorite, what’s the smart bet tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET in this Mountain West matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

795 Colorado State Rams (+1.5) at 796 Utah State Aggies (-1.5); o/u 150.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 6, 2024

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, UT

Colorado State vs. Utah State Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing Utah State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Colorado State Rams Notes

Jalen Lake posted 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3 Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and five assists across 20 minutes in Friday’s 106-61 victory over Adams St.

After missing the last five games due to a finger injury, Lake returned to action and received his first start of the season as Josiah Strong works his way back from a broken wrist. Strong is a game-time decision for Tuesday’s conference opener against New Mexico, but Lake should see at least 20 minutes whether he starts or is used as the team’s sixth-man.

Utah State Aggies Notes

Max Agbonkpolo (foot) is out for the remainder of Utah State’s 2023-24 season, according to The Herald Journal.

Agbonkpolo will undergo foot surgery, which may have ended his collegiate career prematurely. The redshirt senior averaged 23.6 minutes across his 10 games (one started) during Utah State’s 2023-24 season.

Colorado State vs. Utah State CBB Betting Trends

The Rams are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Colorado State’s last 9 games on the road

The Aggies are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games at home

Utah State is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Colorado State

Colorado State vs. Utah State CBB Prediction:

Take Colorado State. The Rams are a perfect 5-0 against the spread in their last five road games, are 5-2 against the number in their last seven games as an underdog and are 8-2 at the betting window in their 10 games as a favorite. Colorado State is also 9-1 against the spread in its last 10 games versus a team with a winning percentage above .600 and has covered in 20 out of its last 27 games as a road favorite.

Colorado State vs. Utah State College Hoops Prediction: COLORADO STATE RAMS +1.5