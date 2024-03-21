Close Menu
    Colorado State vs. Texas NCAA Tournament Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Colorado State vs. Texas

    The 10-7 matchup in the NCAA Tournament features Colorado State vs. Texas at 6:50 p.m. ET. Will the Longhorns cover as a 2.5-point favorite? Or are the Rams the better bet as an underdog?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    731 Colorado State Rams (+2.5) vs. 732 Texas Longhorns (-2.5); o/u 143.5

    6:50 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 21, 2024

    Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

    TV: TNT

    Colorado State vs. Texas: Bettors Only Leaning with Longhorns

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing Texas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Clifford Does it all vs. Virginia

    Nique Clifford finished Tuesday’s 67-42 win over Virginia with 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one block in 30 minutes. Clifford was one of two Rams to record a double-double during Tuesday night’s play-in win, as he finished with 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. The senior guard has also been distributing the ball for Colorado State, averaging an impressive 6.0 assists per game across the Rams’ last three outings. Look for the Colorado native to continue turning heads as Colorado State travels to Charlotte to take on seven-seeded Texas come Mar. 21.

    Abmas Scores 26 in Defeat

    Max Abmas racked up 26 points (9-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday’s 78-74 loss to Kansas State. Abmas scored 16 of his 26 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as the Longhorns fell in the second round of the Big 12 tournament. While the result is certainly not what Abmas or his Longhorn teammates were looking for, they are a near lock to make the NCAA tournament field of 68. The senior transfer from Oral Roberts has averaged 17.1 points, 4.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds in his lone season with Texas. He will likely have at least one more game before his illustrious career as one of college basketball’s greatest scorers comes to an end.

    Over is 6-0 in Longhorns last 6 overall

    Over is 15-6 in Longhorns last 21 NCAA Tournament games

    Under is 11-3 in Rams last 14 overall

    Under is 7-1-1 in Rams last 9 games as an underdog

    Colorado State vs. Texas CBB Prediction:

    Take Colorado State. The Rams are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight neutral site games, are 7-3 against the number in their last 10 games after allowing less than 50 points in their previous contest and are 15-7 at the betting window in their last 22 games versus a team with a winning percentage above .600. On the other side, the Longhorns are 3-12-1 against the spread in their last 16 NCAA Tournament games, are 1-4 against the number in their last five neutral site games and are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games as a favorite.

    Colorado State vs. Texas College Hoops Prediction: COLORADO STATE +2.5

