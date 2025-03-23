Colorado State vs. Maryland Prediction: Can Terps Dominate Again?

The Colorado State Rams are set to take on the Maryland Terrapins in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday night. The Rams are a 12 seed after finishing the regular season with a 26-9 record. The Terrapins are a 4 seed, after finishing the regular season with a 26-8 record. They are currently 7.5 point favorites with this Colorado State vs. Maryland matchup set to tip off at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Colorado State Rams (+7.5) at Maryland Terrapins (-7.5) o/u 143.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 23, 2025

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

TV: TBS

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning Terrapins

As of this writing, our CBB Public Betting page shows that 57% of bets are on Maryland. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Colorado State Rams

The Rams upset the Memphis Tigers in the first round of the tournament with a 78-70 victory on Friday. Kyan Evans led the team with 23 points on 7 of 11 shooting from the field. Jalen Lake and Nique Clifford each finished with 14 points. Clifford, the team’s leading scorer on the season, was just 3 of 13 from the field and 0 for 6 from three. The Rams won the turnover battle 16-10.

Maryland Terrapins

The Terps dominated in their first round matchup beating Grand Canyon 81-49. Julian Reese led the team with 18 points and 9 rebounds. Ja’Kobe Gillespie added 16 points. Derik Queen finished with a 12 point 15 rebound double-double. The Terps dominated in all aspects of the game with the exception of at the free throw line, where they finished 50%.

Colorado State vs. Maryland Betting Trends

Colorado State is 10-0 ATS in their last 10 games

The UNDER is 4-2 in Colorado State’s last 6 games

Maryland is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games

The UNDER is 6-1 in Maryland’s last 7 games

Colorado State vs. Maryland Prediction:

I’m going to roll with the Terps to cover the spread in this matchup. The Rams have been on a great streak but Maryland has played well lately as well, covering in 7 of their last 10 games and 4 of their last 5. Maryland is 7-5 ATS against non-conference opponents while Colorado State is 4-8. The Terps also rank better in both offensive efficiency and defensive efficiency. I think they follow up their blowout win over Grand Canyon with another big win on Sunday.

Colorado State vs. Maryland Prediction: Maryland -7.5