Colgate vs. Illinois College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Illinois Fighting Illini will host the Colgate Raiders from the State Farm Center at 1:00 ET on Sunday. The Illini are listed as 17.0-point home favorites, and the total is at 145.5 points, what is the play from Champaign? Keep reading for our Colgate vs. Illinois prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

306571 Colgate Raiders (+17.0) at 306572 Illinois Fighting Illini (-17.0); o/u 145.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 17, 2023

State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

Colgate vs. Illinois Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing Illinois when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Colgate Raiders Notes

Colgate improved to 6-4 after defeating Vermont 77-71 on December 9th. Keegan Records scored 22 points on 10/16 from the floor in the win. As a team Colgate shot 54% from the floor and 53% from deep in the victory. The Raiders will need to shoot a similar % if they want to knock off #16 Purdue.

Illinois Fighting Illini Notes

Illinois dropped to 7-2 after losing to Tennessee eight days ago. Terrance Shannon recorded 22 points in the loss, however on 5/16 from the field. The Illini will look to bounce back against Colgate on Sunday afternoon.

Colgate vs. Illinois CBB Betting Trends

Colgate is 2-2-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

Illinois is 3-2 ATS in its last 5 home games.

The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 games for the Illini.

Colgate vs. Illinois CBB Prediction:

Colgate looks to improve their win streak to three-games, while Illinois is looking to get back into the win column after their latest loss in Knoxville.

Give me the over here. Illinois has been a scoring machine as of a late, and this has been against tougher defense than they will face with the Raiders. For Colgate, they don’t take many bad shots and are efficient on the offensive end of the floor. Over is the play.

Colgate vs. Illinois College Hoops Prediction: Over 145.5