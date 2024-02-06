Clemson vs. North Carolina NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The North Carolina Tar Heels will host the Clemson from the Dean Smith Center at 7:00ET on Tuesday night. The Tarheels are listed as 7.0-point favorites, while the total is sitting at 154 points, what is the smart play from Chapel Hill? Keep reading for our Clemson vs. North Carolina prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

633 Clemson Tigers (+7.0) at 634 North Carolina Tarheels (-7.0); o/u 154

6:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Dean Smith Center, Chapel Hill, NC

Clemson vs. North Carolina Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 81% of public bettors are currently backing Clemson when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Clemson Tigers Notes

Clemson suffered a narrow 66-65 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers this past Saturday. PJ Hall led the Tigers with 19 points, however on just 4/16 from the floor. Clemson will need to be much better from the field if they want to knock off the #3 Tarheels.

North Carolina Tarheels Notes

North Carolina improved to 18-4 after defeating Duke 93-84 on February 3rd. Harrison Ingram recorded a double-double, scoring 21 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. UNC will look to sweep the season series with Clemson on Tuesday night.

Clemson vs. North Carolina CBB Betting Trends

Clemson is 3-2 ATS in its last 5 road games.

North Carolina is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Tigers.

Clemson vs. North Carolina CBB Prediction:

Clemson looks to get back in the win column, while North Carolina looks to win consecutive games.

Take the points. Clemson played North Carolina tough in the first meeting of the season, before ultimately losing by 10 points. The Tigers finished the game just 1/18 from 3 in that game, this number will surely improve on Tuesday. Another reason I like Clemson in this matchup is the fact that UNC is coming off an emotional win against Duke on Saturday, while Clemson has to be itching to get back on the floor after dropping another tight contest. The Tigers give UNC all they can handle on Tuesday night.

Clemson vs. North Carolina College Hoops Prediction: Clemson +7.0