Clemson vs. Miami College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Miami Hurricanes will host the Clemson Tigers from the Watsco Center at 8:00 ET on Wednesday night. The Hurricanes are listed as 1.0-point home underdogs, while the total is sitting at 155 points, what is the smart play from Coral Gables? Keep reading for our Clemson vs. Miami prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

699 Clemson Tigers (-1.0) at 700 Miami Hurricanes (+1.0); o/u 155

8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL

Clemson vs. Miami Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing Miami when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Clemson Tigers Notes

Clemson improved to 11-1 after defeating Radford 93-58 on December 29th. Joseph Girard scored 24 points for the Tigers in the blowout victory. Clemson will look to continue their winning ways as they head south to take on the Hurricanes on Wednesday night.

Miami Hurricanes Notes

Miami moved to 10-2 after their 40-point victory over North Florida last Friday night. Norchad Omier had a big night for the Canes scoring 27 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Unfortunately for Miami, they may be without one or both of their starting guards on Wednesday night. Wooga Poplar (undisclosed) and Nijel Pack (Lower body) are both listed as game-time decisions for Miami.

Clemson vs. Miami CBB Betting Trends

Clemson is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 road games.

Miami is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone over in 7 of the last 10 games for the Tigers.

Clemson vs. Miami CBB Prediction:

Clemson looks to win their third straight, while Miami is in search of their fourth straight victory on Wednesday.

Take Clemson here. I believe the Tigers are the better team even with a full roster, but Miami may be without Poplar and Pack. Combined those two guys have averaged nearly 30 ppg, take them out of the lineup and I don’t see how Miami wins here.

If one or both do end up playing we may not get the best number, but I still like Tigers to win. Clemson has a strong backcourt with Joe Girard and Chase Hunter and have a stud underneath with PJ Hall. Miami has been overmatched this season when they have played a good team and I think that trend continues tonight. Give me the Tigers.

Clemson vs. Miami College Hoops Prediction: Clemson -1