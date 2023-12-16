Clemson vs. Memphis CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

The #13 Clemson Tigers head to Memphis to face the unranked Tigers on Saturday afternoon at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. Can the Memphis Tigers cover the 2.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Clemson vs. Memphis prediction.

The Clemson Tigers are 9-0 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-4 ATS this season.

The Memphis Tigers are 7-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-4 ATS this season.

Clemson vs. Memphis Matchup & Betting Odds

633 Clemson Tigers (+2.5) at 634 Memphis Tigers (-2.5); o/u 151.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 16, 2023

FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

TV: ESPN+

Clemson vs. Memphis Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 91% of public bettors are currently backing Memphis when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Clemson Tigers Game Notes

Clemson guard Alex Hemenway won’t play in Saturday’s road tilt with Memphis due to a lower-body injury. He will likely be out until early January. Hemenway is averaging 5.2 points per game in 16.0 minutes per contest for the Tigers this year.

Clemson forward Jack Clark has missed the club’s last 3 games with an undisclosed injury, and he’s officially listed as doubtful for Saturday’s contest. Clark is averaging 2.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in 13.7 minutes per contest thus far in 2023.

Memphis Tigers Game Notes

Memphis center Jordan Brown has been out of the lineup for the team’s last two games due to an illness, and he’s listed as questionable for Saturday’s home date with Clemson. Brown is averaging 6.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in 13.6 minutes per contest for the Tigers this season.

Memphis forward David Jones was exceptional in his team’s 81-75 road win over Texas A&M on Sunday. In that contest, the 6’6” senior racked up 29 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 2 steals. He shot 8 of 17 from the floor, 5 of 9 from deep, and converted all 8 of his free throw attempts. Jones has a chance to be the best player on the floor on Saturday.

Clemson vs. Memphis CBB Betting Trends

Memphis is 4-2 ATS after a win this season.

Clemson is 10-12-2 ATS as the road team since the start of the 2021 season.

Memphis is 5-4 ATS in non-conference games this year.

Clemson is 8-12 ATS in non-conference games since the start of last season.

Clemson vs. Memphis CBB Prediction:

Both of these teams are battle-tested, but I think Memphis has played the tougher schedule thus far. They have road wins over VCU, Missouri, and Texas A&M, and neutral site victories over Michigan and Arkansas. What’s more, Memphis is 2-0 ATS against ranked opponents this year, and 7-1 ATS against ranked foes dating back to the start of last season. Considering that this game will be played in Memphis, I give them the slight edge in this contest. I like Memphis to hand Clemson their first loss of the year on Saturday, and I think the home team wins by 3 points or more to boot.

Clemson vs. Memphis CBB Prediction: MEMPHIS TIGERS -2.5