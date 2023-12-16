Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAB Articles

    Clemson vs. Memphis CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

    Alex BeckerBy No Comments
    Clemson vs. Memphis

    The #13 Clemson Tigers head to Memphis to face the unranked Tigers on Saturday afternoon at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. Can the Memphis Tigers cover the 2.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Clemson vs. Memphis prediction.

    The Clemson Tigers are 9-0 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-4 ATS this season.

    The Memphis Tigers are 7-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-4 ATS this season.

    Clemson vs. Memphis Matchup & Betting Odds

    633 Clemson Tigers (+2.5) at 634 Memphis Tigers (-2.5); o/u 151.5

    3:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 16, 2023

    FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

    TV: ESPN+

    Clemson vs. Memphis Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 91% of public bettors are currently backing Memphis when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Clemson Tigers Game Notes

    Clemson guard Alex Hemenway won’t play in Saturday’s road tilt with Memphis due to a lower-body injury. He will likely be out until early January. Hemenway is averaging 5.2 points per game in 16.0 minutes per contest for the Tigers this year.

    Clemson forward Jack Clark has missed the club’s last 3 games with an undisclosed injury, and he’s officially listed as doubtful for Saturday’s contest. Clark is averaging 2.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in 13.7 minutes per contest thus far in 2023. 

    Memphis Tigers Game Notes

    Memphis center Jordan Brown has been out of the lineup for the team’s last two games due to an illness, and he’s listed as questionable for Saturday’s home date with Clemson. Brown is averaging 6.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in 13.6 minutes per contest for the Tigers this season.

    Memphis forward David Jones was exceptional in his team’s 81-75 road win over Texas A&M on Sunday. In that contest, the 6’6” senior racked up 29 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 2 steals. He shot 8 of 17 from the floor, 5 of 9 from deep, and converted all 8 of his free throw attempts. Jones has a chance to be the best player on the floor on Saturday.

    Memphis is 4-2 ATS after a win this season.

    Clemson is 10-12-2 ATS as the road team since the start of the 2021 season.

    Memphis is 5-4 ATS in non-conference games this year.

    Clemson is 8-12 ATS in non-conference games since the start of last season.

    Clemson vs. Memphis CBB Prediction:

    Both of these teams are battle-tested, but I think Memphis has played the tougher schedule thus far. They have road wins over VCU, Missouri, and Texas A&M, and neutral site victories over Michigan and Arkansas. What’s more, Memphis is 2-0 ATS against ranked opponents this year, and 7-1 ATS against ranked foes dating back to the start of last season. Considering that this game will be played in Memphis, I give them the slight edge in this contest. I like Memphis to hand Clemson their first loss of the year on Saturday, and I think the home team wins by 3 points or more to boot.

    Clemson vs. Memphis CBB Prediction: MEMPHIS TIGERS -2.5  

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com