Clemson vs. Duke CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

The Clemson Tigers head to Durham to face #12 Duke on Saturday afternoon at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can the Blue Devils cover the 7.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Clemson vs. Duke prediction.

The Clemson Tigers are 13-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 10-8 ATS this season.

The Duke Blue Devils are 14-4 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-8-1 ATS this season.

Clemson vs. Duke Matchup & Betting Odds

713 Clemson Tigers (+7.5) vs. 714 Duke Blue Devils (-7.5); o/u 150.5

4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 27, 2024

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

TV: ESPN

Clemson vs. Duke Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing Duke when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Clemson Tigers Game Notes

Tigers guard Alex Hemenway won’t play on Saturday as he has a lower-body injury. The ailment will likely keep him out until early February. Hemenway is averaging 5.2 points per game in 16.0 minutes per contest this season.

Clemson guard Chase Hunter was instrumental in his team’s 78-67 road win over Florida State last Saturday. In that game, the senior from Atlanta recorded 14 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds, and a steal. He made all 3 of his field goal attempts and was a perfect 8 for 8 from the free throw line in the victory.

Duke Blue Devils Game Notes

Duke guard Tyrese Proctor had a phenomenal game in his club’s 83-69 road win over Louisville on Tuesday night. In that game, the sophomore from Sydney, Australia recorded 24 points and 4 assists off the bench. He shot 9 of 16 from the field and 4 of 10 from deep in the victory.

Blue Devils big man Kyle Filipowski also performed well on Tuesday. The 7-foot sophomore from Westtown, New York logged 17 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block. Filipowski leads Duke in scoring with 18.2 points per game this season.

Clemson vs. Duke CBB Betting Trends

Clemson is 3-4 ATS in conference games this season.

The Tigers are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Duke is 6-5 ATS as the home team this season.

Duke is 5-3 ATS in their last 8 games against Clemson.

Clemson vs. Duke CBB Prediction:

Duke has been playing really well for the past 7 weeks. Since December 9th, the Blue Devils are 9-1 straight up with 6 of those wins coming by double digits. Duke is a deep team, as they have 6 players averaging over 25 minutes and over 8 points per game. By contrast, Clemson only has 4 players averaging over 8 points per game. The Blue Devils are 5-2 straight up in conference play so far while the Tigers are 3-4 in the ACC this season.

But the most telling stat that separates these two teams might be their average point differentials. Duke is 7th in the nation in average scoring margin this season at +14.7 points per game, while Clemson is 62nd nationally in that same metric at +7.7 points per game. It’s pretty clear that Duke is the better team, and I think we’ll see that borne out on the floor on Saturday. I’m laying the point with the Blue Devils.

Clemson vs. Duke CBB Prediction: DUKE BLUE DEVILS -7.5