Clemson vs. Baylor NCAA Tournament Betting Odds & Prediction

Six-seed Clemson and 3-seed Baylor both remain in Memphis to face each other on Sunday evening in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The game is at 6:10 PM ET on TNT. Can Baylor cover the 4.5-point spread as neutral site favorites? Keep reading for our Clemson vs. Baylor prediction.

The Clemson Tigers are 22-11 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 18-14-1 ATS this season.

The Baylor Bears are 24-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 20-11-2 ATS this season.

Clemson vs. Baylor Matchup & Betting Odds

833 Clemson Tigers (+4.5) vs. 834 Baylor Bears (-4.5); o/u 144.5

6:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 24, 2024

FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

TV: TNT

Clemson vs. Baylor Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing Baylor when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Clemson Tigers Game Notes

Clemson guard Chase Hunter was excellent in his team’s 77-56 first-round win over New Mexico on Friday. The 6’4” senior from Atlanta led all scorers with 21 points, dished out 6 assists, pulled down 3 rebounds, and nabbed 2 steals. Hunter is averaging 12.5 points per game this year.

Tigers forward Ian Schieffelin was also good in his team’s opening-round win on Friday. The Clemson big man logged a double-double by pouring in 16 points and hauling in 12 rebounds. Schieffelin is averaging 9.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game this season.

Baylor Bears Game Notes

Baylor guard Langston Love sat out Friday’s game with an ankle injury. He is officially listed as questionable to play on Sunday due to said ankle injury. Langston Love is averaging 11.0 points per game in 24.8 minutes per contest for the Bears in 2024.

Bears forward Jalen Bridges was phenomenal in his club’s 92-67 first-round NCAA Tournament win over Colgate on Friday. In that contest, the 6’9” senior scored a game-high 23 points, ripped down 5 rebounds, and doled out 2 assists. Bridges is third on the team in scoring with 12.2 points per game this year.

Clemson vs. Baylor CBB Betting Trends

Clemson is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

The Tigers are 2-6 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest since the start of the 2019 season.

Baylor is 12-8-2 ATS after a win this season.

Baylor is 9-3-1 ATS in non-conference games this season.

Clemson vs. Baylor CBB Prediction:

Baylor has a top 5 offense in the nation according to Kenpom.com’s adjusted offensive efficiency metric. The Bears are also 25th in the nation in points scored per game, 16th in shooting percentage, and 25th in free throw rate this season. Those stats are a big reason why Baylor has been solid against the number all year.

The Bears are 4-3-1 ATS in neutral site games and 16-5-2 ATS as a favorite this season. But the most telling stat is how Baylor has fared in the sport’s premier postseason tournament. Baylor is 8-3 ATS in NCAA Tournament games since the start of the 2019 season. That means they’re covering at a rate of 72.7%. I like those odds. I’m backing the Bears in Memphis on Sunday.

Clemson vs. Baylor CBB Prediction: BAYLOR BEARS -4.5