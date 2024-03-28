Close Menu
    Clemson vs. Arizona NCAA Tournament Prediction

    Clemson vs. Arizona

    The Clemson Tigers will face the Arizona Wildcats in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament from the Crypto.com Arena at 7:09 ET on Thursday night. The Wildcats are listed as 7.5-point favorites, and the total is at 152 points, what is the best bet? Keep reading for our Clemson vs. Arizona prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    637 Clemson Tigers (+7.5) at 638 Arizona Wildcats (-7.5); o/u 152

    7:09 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 28, 2024

    Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

    Clemson vs. Arizona Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing Arizona when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Clemson Tigers Notes

    Clemson held off a late rally from Baylor to advance to the Sweet 16. Chase Hunter scored 20 points on 5/10 from the floor. The #6 Clemson Tigers will look to knock off the Arizona Wildcats on Thursday evening from California.

    Arizona Wildcats Notes

    Arizona advanced to the Sweet 16 after a comfortable win against Dayton in the round of 32. The Wildcats jumped out to an early lead and never looked back on Saturday. Caleb Love led the way with 19 points in 35 minutes of action. Despite being the #2 seed, betting markets have Arizona listed as the favorite to advance from the West bracket.

    Clemson is 3-2 ATS in its last 5 games.

    Arizona is 5-4-1 ATS in its last 10 games.

    The total has gone under in 9 of the last 10 games for the Wildcats

    Clemson vs. Arizona CBB Prediction:

    Take Clemson. Clemson has been outstanding in the first two games of this tournament defeating two very good teams in New Mexico and Baylor. The Tigers can score in a number of different ways and have defended very well the first two games. The Wildcats at times can get a little dependent on Caleb Love to score the ball. This number feels a little high with how Clemson is playing.  

    Clemson vs. Arizona College Hoops Prediction: Clemson +7.5

