Clemson vs. Alabama NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Alabama Crimson Tide will host the Clemson Tigers from Coleman Coliseum at 9:30 ET on Tuesday night. The Tide are listed as 9.0-point favorites, and the total is at 159.5 points what is the smart play from Tuscaloosa? Keep reading for our Clemson vs. Alabama prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

631 Clemson Tigers (+9.0) at 632 Alabama Crimson Tide (-9.0); o/u 159.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

Clemson vs. Alabama Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing Alabama when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Clemson Tigers Notes

Clemson remained undefeated after their 90-69 victory against Alcorn State last Friday. PJ Hall led the Tigers with 29 points and 9 rebounds in the win. Hall has been great for Clemson so far this year averaging 21.4 ppg and nearly 7 rebounds per contest. Clemson will face their toughest test of the season as they travel to face the Tide.

Alabama Crimson Tide Notes

Alabama improved to 5-1 after their 99-91 victory against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday. Mark Sears recorded 29 points on 8/13. Alabama as a team shot 50% from the field in Saturday’s win. The Tide will look to hand Clemson their first loss of the season on Tuesday night.

Clemson vs. Alabama CBB Betting Trends

Clemson is 2-3 ATS in it’s last 5 games.

Alabama is 4-2 ATS in it’s first 6 games.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 for Alabama.

Clemson vs. Alabama CBB Prediction:

Both teams are coming off solid wins last week, now they meet in an ACC/SEC matchup.

Give me Clemson here. The Tigers have quietly picked up some solid non-conference wins against UAB, Boise State and Davidson. The Tide will be their toughest test, but this number feels high. Alabama is awesome offensively, but defensively they need some work. PJ Hall should be able to dominate on the interior and the Tigers defensively have been solid allowing opponents to around 67 ppg. Clemson has a veteran point guard with Joe Girard, him and the Tigers will look to slow the game down on offense to limit possessions for high-scoring Tide. This game will be close than expected. Back the Tigers here.

Clemson vs. Alabama College Hoops Prediction: Clemson +9