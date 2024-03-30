Close Menu
    Clemson vs. Alabama Elite Eight Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Clemson vs. Alabama

    Normally, a Clemson vs. Alabama matchup would be set in the fall. This time around, it’ll be one of the Elite Eight matchups in this year’s NCAA Tournament. With the Crimson Tide laying 3.5 and the total sitting at 164.5, what’s the best bet on Saturday night at 8:49 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    653 Clemson Tigers (+3.5) vs. 654 Alabama Crimson Tide (-3.5); o/u 164.5

    8:49 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 30, 2024

    Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

    Clemson vs. Alabama: Bettors Laying Points with Tide

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing Alabama when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Hunter leads Clemson to Elite Eight

    Chase Hunter recorded 18 points (8-15 FG, 0-5 3PT, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in Thursday’s 77-72 win over No. 2 Arizona. Hunter helped the Tigers complete the upset over Arizona Thursday as he completed a massive and-one with 25 seconds remaining to take the 75-70 lead. He also led the team in scoring with 18 points despite missing all five of his three-point attempts and recorded five assists for the third consecutive game. Next up he and the Tigers face the winner of No. 1 North Carolina and No. 4 Alabama Saturday with a spot in the Final Four on the line.

    Pringle to play in Elite Eight?

    Nick Pringle (heel) said Friday that he will play through his injury in Saturday’s game versus Clemson, Blake Byler of BamaCentral reports. Despite dealing with a bruised heel, Pringle will play in Saturday’s Elite Eight matchup with Clemson. Pringle is averaging 7.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22.8 minutes across his last five appearances.

    Over is 24-8 in Crimson Tide last 32 overall

    Over is 8-2 in Crimson Tide last 10 games as a favorite

    Under is 4-0 in Tigers last 4 overall

    Under is 4-0 in Tigers last 4 NCAA Tournament games as an underdog

    Clemson vs. Alabama CBB Prediction:

    Take Clemson. The Tigers are 9-4-1 against the spread in their last 14 games overall, are 19-6-3 against the spread in their last 28 games as an underdog and are 6-1 at the betting window in their last seven NCAA Tournament games. On the other side, the Crimson Tide is just 4-9 against the spread in their last 13 NCAA Tournament games as a favorite and is 2-5 against the number in its last seven tourney matchups when favored by between 0.5 and 6.5 points.

    Clemson vs. Alabama College Hoops Prediction: CLEMSON TIGERS +3.5

