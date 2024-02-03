Cincinnati vs. Texas Tech CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Unranked Cincinnati heads to Lubbock to face #15 Texas Tech on Saturday evening at 6:00 PM ET on the Big 12 Network. Can the Red Raiders cover the 4.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Cincinnati vs. Texas Tech prediction.

The Cincinnati Bearcats are 14-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 10-11 ATS this season.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are 16-4 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 10-10 ATS this season.

Cincinnati vs. Texas Tech Matchup & Betting Odds

745 Cincinnati Bearcats (+4.5) at 746 Texas Tech Red Raiders (-4.5); o/u 141.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 3, 2024

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

TV: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Cincinnati vs. Texas Tech Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing Texas Tech when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cincinnati Bearcats Game Notes

Cincinnati forward John Newman III is questionable for Saturday’s game with a rib injury. Newman is fourth on the team in scoring this season with 10.0 points per game and fourth on the club in rebounding with 5.3 boards per game.

Bearcats guard CJ Fredrick won’t play on Saturday as he nurses a hamstring injury he suffered last month. Fredrick was averaging 7.5 points per game in 24.4 minutes per contest before getting injured.

Texas Tech Red Raiders Game Notes

Red Raiders forward Devan Cambridge will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury he suffered at the beginning of December. Cambridge had been averaging 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest in 8 games of action prior to the injury.

Texas Tech forward Warren Washington has taken on an increased role in the two months since Cambridge’s injury. Washington is averaging 10.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while shooting 64.5% from the floor this season.

Cincinnati vs. Texas Tech CBB Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 1-3 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season.

The Bearcats are 5-6 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this season.

Texas Tech is 7-6 ATS as a favorite this season.

Texas Tech is 2-1 ATS after a loss this season.

Cincinnati vs. Texas Tech CBB Prediction:

Cincinnati has been struggling a bit in their inaugural Big 12 season. The Bearcats are 2-5 straight up in their last 7 games and they are 3-5 straight up in conference play this year. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Bearcats are just 12-16-1 ATS on the road and only 11-13-1 ATS as an underdog in that same span. The fact that they may be missing forward John Newman III only hurts their case for covering this game.

Texas Tech is 26-20 ATS as the home team since the start of the 2021 season, and the Red Raiders are 26-20-1 ATS in conference games in that same span. The Red Raiders are in the top 40 nationally in both average scoring margin and adjusted efficiency margin this season. Additionally, Texas Tech is 22nd in the country in offensive efficiency this year. In front of what should be a loud and raucous crowd, I like the Red Raiders to win and cover at home on Saturday night.

Cincinnati vs. Texas Tech CBB Prediction: TEXAS TECH RED RAIDERS -4.5