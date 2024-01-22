Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAB Articles

    Cincinnati vs. Kansas College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Cincinnati vs. Kansas

    With the spread for Cincinnati vs. Kansas climbing from 7 up to 8.5 in favor of the Jayhawks, what’s the smart bet on Monday night at 9:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    879 Cincinnati Bearcats (+8.5) at 880 Kansas Jayhawks (-8.5); o/u 145.5

    9:00 p.m. ET, Monday, January 22, 2024

    Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

    TV: ESPN

    Cincinnati vs. Kansas: Bettors Baking Road Favorite

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing Kansas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Lukosius Paces Team in Scoring

    Simas Lukosius closed Saturday’s 69-65 loss to Oklahoma with 17 points (5-14 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and six rebounds over 31 minutes. Lukosius hoisted 14 shots, including 12 from behind the arc to pace the Bearcats Saturday. It was a relatively inefficient performance for the junior forward but definitely an improvement over his last two games when he scored a total of nine points on 16 shot attempts. Over his last three, he’s shooting 26.7% from the field and 22.7% from long range.

    McCullar Leads Big 12 in Scoring

    Kevin McCullar provided 24 points (10-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes during Saturday’s 91-85 loss to West Virginia. It was a disappointing outcome for Kansas but McCullar continues to star, scoring 20 or more for the 10th time this season while shooting 10-for-14 from the floor. The Big 12 is a gauntlet this season with star players up and down the conference, but McCullar has as solid a claim as any, including teammate Hunter Dickinson, as being the best and most consistent player in conference this season. McCullar ranks first in the conference in points (20.0), sixth in assists (4.7), 11th in rebounds (6.4) and is tied for 16th in steals (1.4).

    Jayhawks are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall

    Bearcats are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games as a favorite

    Jayhawks are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games as a home underdog

    Bearcats are 20-8 ATS in their last 28 games following a straight up loss

    Cincinnati vs. Kansas CBB Prediction:

    Take the under. The under is 3-0-1 in the Jayhawks’ last four games as a home underdog, is 6-1 in their last seven games as an underdog and is 8-2 in their last 10 games following an ATS loss. On the other side, the under is 6-2 in the Bearcats’ last eight road games, is 9-3 in their last 12 games when facing a team with a winning percentage above .600 and is 72-35-2 in their last 109 road games when facing n opponent with a winning percentage of greater than .600.

    Cincinnati vs. Kansas College Hoops Prediction: UNDER 145.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com