Cincinnati vs. Kansas College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

With the spread for Cincinnati vs. Kansas climbing from 7 up to 8.5 in favor of the Jayhawks, what’s the smart bet on Monday night at 9:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

879 Cincinnati Bearcats (+8.5) at 880 Kansas Jayhawks (-8.5); o/u 145.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Monday, January 22, 2024

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

TV: ESPN

Cincinnati vs. Kansas: Bettors Baking Road Favorite

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing Kansas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Lukosius Paces Team in Scoring

Simas Lukosius closed Saturday’s 69-65 loss to Oklahoma with 17 points (5-14 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and six rebounds over 31 minutes. Lukosius hoisted 14 shots, including 12 from behind the arc to pace the Bearcats Saturday. It was a relatively inefficient performance for the junior forward but definitely an improvement over his last two games when he scored a total of nine points on 16 shot attempts. Over his last three, he’s shooting 26.7% from the field and 22.7% from long range.

McCullar Leads Big 12 in Scoring

Kevin McCullar provided 24 points (10-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes during Saturday’s 91-85 loss to West Virginia. It was a disappointing outcome for Kansas but McCullar continues to star, scoring 20 or more for the 10th time this season while shooting 10-for-14 from the floor. The Big 12 is a gauntlet this season with star players up and down the conference, but McCullar has as solid a claim as any, including teammate Hunter Dickinson, as being the best and most consistent player in conference this season. McCullar ranks first in the conference in points (20.0), sixth in assists (4.7), 11th in rebounds (6.4) and is tied for 16th in steals (1.4).

Cincinnati vs. Kansas CBB Betting Trends

Jayhawks are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall

Bearcats are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games as a favorite

Jayhawks are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games as a home underdog

Bearcats are 20-8 ATS in their last 28 games following a straight up loss

Cincinnati vs. Kansas CBB Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 3-0-1 in the Jayhawks’ last four games as a home underdog, is 6-1 in their last seven games as an underdog and is 8-2 in their last 10 games following an ATS loss. On the other side, the under is 6-2 in the Bearcats’ last eight road games, is 9-3 in their last 12 games when facing a team with a winning percentage above .600 and is 72-35-2 in their last 109 road games when facing n opponent with a winning percentage of greater than .600.

Cincinnati vs. Kansas College Hoops Prediction: UNDER 145.5